Officials highlight risks during peak hours, call for full compliance
Sharjah :Sharjah Traffic Prosecution has urged motorists and pedestrians to strictly follow traffic laws and road protocol, describing compliance as the first line of defence in protecting lives and property, particularly as students return to school.
Dr Saeed Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Traffic Prosecution, called on road users to exercise heightened caution during morning peak hours, when traffic volumes increase with the reopening of schools.
He warned against reckless behaviour that could disrupt traffic flow or endanger others, stressing the need for responsible driving at all times.
Authorities cautioned motorists against dangerous actions such as placing or throwing objects onto roads, which could lead to accidents or injuries.
Drivers were also reminded to avoid parking in prohibited areas. If necessary, vehicles should be parked on the right shoulder only, away from intersections, bends and slopes to prevent hazards.
The prosecution stressed that pedestrians and users of personal mobility devices must cross roads only at designated crossings, with stricter penalties in place for violations on high-speed roads.
It also called for extra vigilance in residential and commercial areas, as well as near schools and vital facilities, to ensure the safety of all road users.
Officials reiterated that road safety is a shared responsibility, urging the public to treat adherence to traffic laws as a civic duty that safeguards the community.