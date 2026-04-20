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Sharjah issues road safety alert as schools reopen

Officials highlight risks during peak hours, call for full compliance

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Authorities cautioned motorists against dangerous actions such as placing or throwing objects onto roads, which could lead to accidents or injuries.
Authorities cautioned motorists against dangerous actions such as placing or throwing objects onto roads, which could lead to accidents or injuries.
WAM

Sharjah :Sharjah Traffic Prosecution has urged motorists and pedestrians to strictly follow traffic laws and road protocol, describing compliance as the first line of defence in protecting lives and property, particularly as students return to school.

Focus on school rush hours

Dr Saeed Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Traffic Prosecution, called on road users to exercise heightened caution during morning peak hours, when traffic volumes increase with the reopening of schools.

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He warned against reckless behaviour that could disrupt traffic flow or endanger others, stressing the need for responsible driving at all times.

Warning against unsafe practices.

Authorities cautioned motorists against dangerous actions such as placing or throwing objects onto roads, which could lead to accidents or injuries.

Drivers were also reminded to avoid parking in prohibited areas. If necessary, vehicles should be parked on the right shoulder only, away from intersections, bends and slopes to prevent hazards.

Pedestrian safety a priority

The prosecution stressed that pedestrians and users of personal mobility devices must cross roads only at designated crossings, with stricter penalties in place for violations on high-speed roads.

It also called for extra vigilance in residential and commercial areas, as well as near schools and vital facilities, to ensure the safety of all road users.

Officials reiterated that road safety is a shared responsibility, urging the public to treat adherence to traffic laws as a civic duty that safeguards the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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crimetransportSharjah Policeshajrah

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