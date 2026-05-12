KHDA announces Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai private schools

Dubai private schools to close May 25–29, classes resume June 1
Private educational institutions in Dubai will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, according to the unified academic calendar. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.
The announcement comes ahead of one of the most significant religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Authorities extended warm wishes to students, staff, and families, praying for blessings and happiness during the holiday period.
Eid Al Adha, one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Wednesday, 27 May, 2026, according to astronomical calculations.
The Day of Arafah, which falls on the day before, Tuesday, May 26, marks the most important day of the Hajj pilgrimage. These dates have been indicated by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.
As with all Islamic holidays, final dates remain subject to the official moon sighting.