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KHDA announces Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai private schools

Dubai private schools to close May 25–29, classes resume June 1

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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KHDA announces Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai private schools

Private educational institutions in Dubai will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, according to the unified academic calendar. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.

The announcement comes ahead of one of the most significant religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Authorities extended warm wishes to students, staff, and families, praying for blessings and happiness during the holiday period.

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When is Eid Al Adha in the UAE?

Eid Al Adha, one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Wednesday, 27 May, 2026, according to astronomical calculations.

The Day of Arafah, which falls on the day before, Tuesday, May 26, marks the most important day of the Hajj pilgrimage. These dates have been indicated by Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

As with all Islamic holidays, final dates remain subject to the official moon sighting.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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