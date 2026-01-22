Event brings global leisure and attractions industry leaders to the UAE
Abu Dhabi: The UAE capital will host the IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026 for the first time, marking a major milestone for the region’s attractions and leisure industry. The premier global trade show and conference will take place from March 30 to April 2, 2026 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).
Organised by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the inaugural Middle East edition will bring together global industry leaders, decision-makers, developers, operators, and specialised suppliers. The event further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a regional and international hub for innovation, investment, and development in the attractions and leisure sector.
In its first edition in the Middle East, IAAPA Expo Middle East will feature a fully sold-out exhibition floor, hosting more than 325 confirmed exhibitors. The trade show will showcase cutting-edge products and services across rides and attractions, water park equipment, themed entertainment, technology solutions, and safety and operational systems.
Alongside the exhibition, the conference programme will deliver high-level educational sessions, exclusive networking events, and curated experiences designed to address the evolving needs of the industry. More than 300 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation, underscoring strong regional and international interest in the event.
Education remains a cornerstone of IAAPA Expo Middle East. The programme will offer industry-focused sessions aligned with current priorities and tailored to specific segments of the attractions sector. Topics will include emerging trends, best practices, operational excellence, safety, sustainability, and growth strategies for the Middle East market.
A key highlight of the programme will be a series of exclusive EDUTours, providing behind-the-scenes access to some of Abu Dhabi’s most innovative attractions. These immersive experiences will offer firsthand insights into operations, safety protocols, and guest experience management.
Indoor Entertainment Day, featuring visits to Adrenak Adventure, Pixoul Gaming, and The National Aquarium
Museum Day, with a guided visit to teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi
Behind-the-scenes tours of SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, which will also host the Expo’s opening reception
Professional development will be further strengthened through IAAPA’s globally recognised institutes, including the IAAPA Institute for Attractions Professionals, the IAAPA Institute for Indoor Entertainment Professionals, and the IAAPA Safety Institute. These structured programmes enable participants to earn credit hours towards IAAPA Certification and support the development of future industry leaders.
Abu Dhabi has established itself as one of the world’s leading themed entertainment destinations, driven by strategic investments in landmark projects. Among them is SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first SeaWorld park outside the United States, developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.
The emirate is also preparing to open several globally significant cultural and entertainment developments, including Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and the Disney Theme Park Resort on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. These projects reflect the success of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to position itself as a global centre for culture, entertainment, and tourism.
Peter van der Schans, Executive Director and Vice President, IAAPA EMEA, said: “IAAPA Expo Middle East represents a significant leap in IAAPA’s long-term commitment to the region. The Expo is designed to support the attractions industry through education, professional standards, and collaboration, while strengthening connections between global expertise and regional development.”
Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAAPA, added: “The Middle East is a priority market for IAAPA and the global attractions industry. IAAPA Expo Middle East reflects our role in bringing the industry together to support knowledge exchange, collaboration, and sustainable development.”
IAAPA Expo Middle East connects operators, suppliers, developers, and industry leaders across theme parks, water parks, indoor entertainment centres, museums, cultural attractions, and destination experiences. The event reflects IAAPA’s mission to unite the global attractions community through collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the advancement of professional standards.
The Expo represents a significant step in IAAPA’s long-term engagement in the Middle East, supporting dialogue between established and emerging markets while contributing to the sustainable growth of the regional attractions industry.
The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) is a diverse global community of attractions professionals. As the world’s largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA connects members to learn, grow, and uphold the highest standards of excellence and safety worldwide.
Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents more than 9,000 attractions, supplier companies, consultants, and individual members across over 100 countries. Its membership spans amusement and theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centres, zoos, aquariums, science centres, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.
IAAPA’s global headquarters and North America office are based in Orlando, Florida, with additional offices in Brussels, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mexico City.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox