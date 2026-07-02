Dubai: Gold buyers may get some breathing room in the second half of 2026 after prices cooled from January’s record highs, but the metal could still break higher if geopolitics flare up, rate expectations change or bargain hunters return in force, according to the World Gold Council.

Gold had one of its most volatile starts to any year, rising above $5,500 an ounce intraday in January before slipping below $4,000 in late June. The metal is now down about 7% since the start of the year, although it remains one of the best-performing major assets over the past 12 months.

The World Gold Council said gold is currently broadly aligned with a global backdrop of moderate growth, cooling but still high inflation, and expectations of further but limited central bank tightening. Under those conditions, gold may trade in a range of about 5% either side of $4,100 an ounce in the second half of the year.

The council estimates that the duty increase alone could reduce jewellery, bar and coin demand by 50 to 60 tonnes, or about 10% year-on-year. Much of that impact may already be reflected in prices, although weaker Indian growth could further reduce demand if consumers hold back from buying during dips.

The WGC explained that the central banks are still expected to be net buyers this year, although questions remain over the pace of purchases. Its latest survey showed more reserve managers expect their own gold holdings to rise over the next 12 months.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.