“This is a great question, but also an incredibly challenging one to answer,” he said, pointing to the Strait of Hormuz as the key variable shaping outcomes. A prolonged disruption, he added, appears unlikely, with pressure building quickly toward either diplomacy or escalation.

The result for consumers is a window of opportunity. Prices remain below recent peaks, demand is picking up, and sentiment is stabilising. The path forward for investors depends less on headlines and more on how oil, rates, and liquidity evolve in the weeks ahead.

Since the war began more than three weeks ago, gold has moved largely in tandem with stocks and in an inverse relationship with crude. Elevated energy prices have raised the risk of inflation, leading investors to bet that the Federal Reserve and other central banks will keep interest rates unchanged, or hike them. That’s a headwind for non-yielding bullion.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.