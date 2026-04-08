Resilience in real time: Lessons from gold’s volatility

Gold volatility highlights the importance of institutional structure
Gold is often described as a safe haven, but in practice it responds just as quickly as any risk asset when conditions shift unpredictably.
Over the past 12 months, this has been particularly evident: after climbing from around $2,625 per ounce to a recent peak above $5,500 — a surge of more than 110 per cent — the metal subsequently declined by more than 20 per cent before stabilizing near $4,400. For institutions, this translated into higher margin demands and tighter liquidity at speed. In that environment, outcomes were determined less by market view and more by balance sheet strength and operational discipline.
The correction was driven by rising bond yields, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and a hawkish Fed pivot, exposing leveraged, undercapitalized firms to acute margin pressure. The mechanics were familiar: as volatility spiked, risk limits and margin calls amplified selling, forcing leveraged participants out of crowded positions. Commodity markets carry a long memory of such episodes. During the Ukraine conflict, European natural gas prices reached eight times their pre-invasion levels within weeks, and the resulting margin calls brought several commodity firms close to collapse.
Institutions with deep capital reserves and diversified funding arrangements can meet margin obligations when intraday calls must be settled within hours. Gold-backed ETF holdings have seen significant inflows in recent periods, generating substantial demand, while central bank gold purchases have remained at historically elevated levels in recent years, according to the World Gold Council. That weight of institutional demand sustains powerful price trends, and those produce the kind of dislocations that reveal which firms have built their operations to absorb stress.
Leading multi-regulated financial institutions, particularly those with diversified funding structures and continuous stress testing protocols, are better equipped to maintain market access during periods of extreme volatility. In such conditions, operational resilience becomes a defining differentiator rather than a supporting function.
Gold’s current bull market cycle, which began in the early part of the decade, has already delivered approximately 200% cumulative returns alongside sharp corrections exceeding 10%, consistent with the pattern of prior major precious metals cycles. The most recent correction was also the sharpest, with prices falling by more than 20 per cent from peak levels before stabilizing and partially recovering. This was driven by rising bond yields, geopolitical uncertainty, and shifting expectations around monetary policy. The subsequent rebound underscores the structural strength of demand even under acute macro stress. The firms that endure these corrections are the ones built to expect them.
- The writer is Chairman of MultiBank Group