Resilience in real time: Lessons from gold’s volatility

Gold’s current bull market cycle, which began in the early part of the decade, has already delivered approximately 200% cumulative returns alongside sharp corrections exceeding 10%, consistent with the pattern of prior major precious metals cycles. The most recent correction was also the sharpest, with prices falling by more than 20 per cent from peak levels before stabilizing and partially recovering. This was driven by rising bond yields, geopolitical uncertainty, and shifting expectations around monetary policy. The subsequent rebound underscores the structural strength of demand even under acute macro stress. The firms that endure these corrections are the ones built to expect them.