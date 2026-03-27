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Dubai gold jumps after dip, buyers rush back as prices swing

Gold recovers after sharp fall, drawing buyers back into the market

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
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Customers browse glittering gold bangles and necklaces at Dubai’s jewellery markets.
Customers browse glittering gold bangles and necklaces at Dubai’s jewellery markets.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai gold prices moved higher on Friday morning, reversing part of the previous day’s decline and drawing renewed attention from buyers tracking short-term swings.

At 9:22 am, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh535.50 per gram, up from Dh529.25 on Thursday. The 22-karat variant rose to Dh495.75 from Dh490, reflecting a steady recovery after a brief pullback.

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A month of sharp swings

The broader trend over the past month shows a market that has moved sharply lower from early March highs, followed by uneven attempts to stabilise.

Gold began the month at elevated levels, with 24-karat prices above Dh640 per gram, before entering a sustained correction phase. Prices slipped through mid-March, falling steadily from above Dh600 to the high Dh500 range within days.

The decline accelerated as the month progressed, with gold dropping below Dh550 and briefly touching the low Dh520s. Recent sessions have seen choppier movement, with short bursts of recovery followed by renewed dips, leaving prices well below earlier peaks but showing signs of tentative support.

That pattern reflects a market still adjusting to shifting macro signals, with no clear directional trend in the short term.

Global cues shape local pricing

International markets remain the key driver behind local price movements. Gold recovered some ground after a sharp drop in the previous session, as developments around the US and Iran conflict introduced fresh uncertainty.

Bullion traded near $4,400 an ounce in early deals after losing almost 3% earlier, when doubts emerged around a potential ceasefire. The US signalled a delay in potential military action, offering temporary relief to markets that had been reacting to escalating tensions.

Oil prices eased during the same period, helping reduce immediate inflation concerns and providing some support to gold.

Inflation and rates keep pressure on gold

Despite the rebound, the broader backdrop remains challenging for bullion. Rising energy prices continue to feed into inflation expectations, pushing bond yields higher and strengthening the dollar.

Since the conflict began, gold has fallen close to 17%, moving alongside equities and reacting inversely to oil in recent sessions. The shift highlights how macro factors have overtaken traditional safe-haven flows in the short term.

Central bank activity adds to volatility

Additional pressure has come from shifts in central bank behaviour. Turkey’s central bank sold and swapped around 60 tonnes of gold in the early weeks of the conflict, a move that added supply to the market and weighed on prices.

Large-scale central bank buying had supported gold’s rally in recent years, making any reversal in that trend a key factor for traders.

The current range remains below early March levels, offering some relief compared to recent peaks. At the same time, continued volatility suggests that prices could shift quickly depending on developments in oil markets, interest rate expectations and geopolitical signals.

The next direction for gold will depend on how these factors evolve, with short-term moves likely to remain sensitive to changes in global risk sentiment and energy prices.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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