Gold buyers are moving away from jewellery and buying this instead

The World Gold Council said investment demand and central bank buying are likely to remain the main pillars of the market this year, with Asian buyers expected to play a larger role. Jewellery demand, meanwhile, is likely to stay under pressure because record prices are forcing consumers to buy lighter pieces or shift toward lower-premium investment products.

The outlook follows a first quarter in which global gold demand, including over-the-counter investment and stock changes, rose 2% year on year to 1,231 tonnes. The value of demand jumped 74% to a quarterly record of $193 billion, showing how high prices have changed the way consumers and investors are approaching the metal.

That regional divide is likely to matter through the rest of the year. Asian investors are expected to remain an important source of support, helped by price momentum and demand for risk hedges, while Western demand could be more sensitive to interest rates and bond yields.

That trend points to a wider change in the market. Jewellery has traditionally carried a large share of physical gold demand, particularly across Asia and the Middle East. High prices are now pushing part of that demand into bars and coins, where premiums are lower and the investment case is clearer.

That difference matters for retailers. Buyers are still willing to spend on gold, but they are adjusting what they buy. Lighter-weight pieces, lower-carat items and old-gold exchange have become more important in markets where household budgets are being squeezed by higher gold prices and wider inflation pressures.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.