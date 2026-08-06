"I was dying to do a period film. I always romanticised with the kind of era it would've been, the clothes, and the food. You're always curious," she said. Santoshi, however, grounded her expectations early on. "When I used to ask Raj ji what to do in a scene, he'd say, 'Preity, aap khana banao.' Next scene, 'Preity, aap safai karo.' Next scene, 'Preity, aap stitching karo.' I said, 'Raj ji, come on!' He said, 'This is 1947. The only career you can have is of a freedom fighter. There's no other career. Your career is your husband, your children, and your home,'" she recalled.