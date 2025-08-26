Olympic dreams, Emirati pride: Maryam Al Farsi on the fast track to success

Dubai: As the UAE celebrates Emirati Women’s Day on August 28, 17-year-old Maryam Al Farsi stands out as a shining example of perseverance, ambition, and inspiration. The young sprinter, who represented the UAE in the 100-metre sprint at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, has already carved a place for herself on the world stage, all while balancing academics and the dreams of countless young girls back home.

Maryam’s journey in athletics began almost by chance. “I did so many sports like netball and rugby. But I slowly got into sprinting because I realised I was fast,” she recalls. Joining AIS and training alongside dedicated coaches and teammates, she discovered not just her talent, but a deep love for the sport. “I didn’t think I was going to get anywhere at first, but then I thought, why not give it a go seriously?”

Her dedication quickly escalated. Starting proper sprinting in 2019 for fun, Maryam’s potential was spotted by a coach two years ago who saw in her the qualities that numbers alone couldn’t capture: grit, resilience, and mental toughness. “He said, ‘You are strong and brave, and track and field is honestly all a mental game,’” she shares. With unwavering support from her family, school, and country, Maryam committed herself to the demanding routines required to compete internationally — sacrificing social outings and adhering to strict diets — all without regret.

Central to Maryam’s journey is the steadfast support of her mother. “I always believed that if I had her behind me, I could do anything I wanted because she is so strong and my number one supporter,” Maryam says. “I would not be anywhere near where I am now without her. She sacrificed everything and spent on my training instead of herself because she believes in me so much. I love her so much.”

For the Gems Wellington Academy, Dubai Silicon Oasis student, balancing school and athletics remains a challenge, especially with A-levels in mathematics, economics, and business. “School is still a huge priority for me, and it’s on top always,” Maryam explains. Her discipline is evident not just on the track but in her classroom performance, managing intense training sessions either in the early morning or late evening while keeping up with tutoring and homework.

Maryam’s determination is reflected in her achievements. She recently broke the 13-second barrier in the 100 metres, a milestone she had been striving toward for a year. “As soon as I saw the number, I was super happy and started tearing up because I worked so hard for it,” she recalls. With her sights set on sub-12-second timings and upcoming competitions like the Saudi Championships in September, she continues to push herself, blending ambition with the lessons learned from competing at the Olympics.

Looking ahead, Maryam’s goals extend beyond personal accolades. She dreams of empowering young female athletes across the UAE. “When I complete my university education, I want to make a change for female Emiratis. I wish I had more opportunities when I started, and I want other girls to have that chance too.” Her vision merges athletic excellence with social impact, positioning her as a role model not just in sport, but in leadership and community building.

Maryam Al Farsi’s journey, from local school competitions to the world’s grandest athletic stage, epitomises the strength, ambition, and potential of Emirati women. As the nation celebrates Emirati Women’s Day, her story is a testament to what is possible when talent is nurtured with grit, determination, and unconditional support — a story that continues to inspire, and one that is far from reaching its finish line.

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.