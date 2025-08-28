Emirati Women’s Day: Meet the UAE’s youngest director trailblazing a humanitarian path – ‘Giving is an identity'

As Alya Al Musaiebi's says, behind every statistic, there's a voice that needs to be heard
When Alya Al Musaiebi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), speaks about her work, there’s no rhetoric—only conviction, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility. Her story is not of a single turning point but of a life gently guided by values, moments, and people who taught her that true strength lies in service.
Narrating her journey into humanitarian work, she emphasises that it wasn’t the result of a single moment. It was a series of experiences, people and values that quietly shaped her over time. “Growing up in the UAE, I was surrounded by a culture of generosity and giving, and I saw how deeply compassion was woven into our national identity. “
Yet, what truly moved her was watching the resilience of people in difficult circumstances, and realising that behind every statistic, there is a human story, face, and a voice that deserves to be heard. “ For Alya, this calling is more than a career. “To me, humanitarian work is not just a profession, it’s a way of living with purpose, carrying forward the values of compassion, responsibility, and hope. And in every mission, every project, and every encounter, I am reminded that while we may not be able to change the whole world, we can certainly change someone’s world,” she explains.
As a young Emirati woman, Alya found her first leaders at home. The women in her family were her first leaders, steady, exciting and generous as she explains. “From our nation’s story, I learned confidence with humility; from the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, I learned that true greatness is measured by how we uplift the most vulnerable; and from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, I learned that leadership can be both compassionate and uncompromising about outcomes. Growing up in the UAE matters—you are told your voice belongs in the room, so you learn to use it to make room for others.”
These lessons, she says, were reinforced by quiet but defining moments. She watched her grandmother give the little that she had; not because she was asked, but because she believed that generosity was a part of who they were. “That small act planted in me the idea that giving is not an action, it’s an identity. Later, standing in refugee camps and meeting families who had lost everything yet still greeted us with dignity and warmth, I felt a shift inside me. I understood that strength is not about what you own or control, but about how you carry yourself in adversity.”
The UAE’s values, she believes, have been her anchor. “Growing up in the UAE, I inherited something bigger than family traditions, I inherited a national identity rooted in compassion and responsibility. Our leaders have always reminded us that true strength is measured by how we uplift others, and that message has been echoed in every corner of Emirati society. It made me believe that carrying forward this legacy is not only a duty, but also a privilege."
So, when she stands in a refugee camp or in a community in need, she doesn't see myself as an outsider offering help, she sees herself as continuing a legacy, one that was planted through my family and nurtured by the values of my country.
Alya’s work has taken her to places where hope is scarce, but never absent. The rewards are in the connections with people. “I’ll never forget the look on a child’s face in a refugee camp when she walked into her classroom for the first time in months, her smile said more than words ever could. Moments like that remind me why we do this work: because restoring dignity and hope, even in small ways, can change the trajectory of a life,” she reflects.
But she is candid about the weight that comes with the role. “The most challenging part, however, is carrying the weight of knowing that no matter how much we give, there will always be more people in need than we can reach.”
That reality is heavy, and sometimes overwhelming. But it is also what makes every breakthrough so significant, and it teaches her that humanitarian work isn’t about saving everyone at once, but about showing up with persistence and compassion, and changing one life at a time.
Some moments, she admits, live with her long after the missions are over. Alya shares: “One experience that deeply reaffirmed my commitment was during a humanitarian mission where I met a young boy who had lost his home but still carried an extraordinary sense of hope. He approached me, not asking for food or shelter, but asking if I thought he could still become a doctor one day. At that moment, I realised that humanitarian work is not only about responding to immediate needs, it’s also about protecting dreams, and making sure children like him still believe in a future. Whenever the challenges feel overwhelming, I think back to that boy and his question, and it reminds me why this path is not just a profession, but a lifelong commitment.”
When asked what advice she would give young Emirati women who want to make a difference, Alya’s answer is both empowering and practical. “Never underestimate the power of your voice and the value of your compassion. Making a difference doesn’t always start with grand gestures, it often begins with small, consistent actions in your own community that ripple outward.”
As she says, carry with you the values of our nation, where service and generosity are part of our identity, but also carve your own path with courage. Don’t be afraid to sit at tables where you may be the youngest or the only woman; your perspective matters, and it can shift the conversation in powerful ways. Most importantly, remember that leadership is not about titles, it’s about responsibility. If you lead with empathy and authenticity, you will not only create change, you will inspire others to believe they can too.
Her hope, she says, is that her journey reflects possibility. “If my path demonstrates anything to Emirati women, I hope it’s that leadership is not about being the loudest in the room, but about being the clearest in vision and the most committed to serving others. Humanitarian work, especially, is about carrying both strength and empathy together, and Emirati women have always embodied both”
She also carries with her the fact that she is the youngest among directors of foundation in our field. She emphasises that she reached this position because the country believed in her, and so did the leaders. “was determined to prove that I am capable. This is not just my story, it is a reflection of the UAE’s commitment to empowering women and youth, and trusting them with real responsibility. My wish is that when Emirati women see me in the field or at the table, they see a reflection of what is possible for themselves, that they, too, can lead with purpose, uplift communities, and leave a legacy that goes beyond them.”
