Healing the world from Dubai: Meet UAE’s Hanan Al Marzooqi, the Emirati woman leading global aid

“If there’s one story that I wish the world knew, it’s that behind every shipment of aid are people — both those who receive it and those who make it possible. The families we serve carry extraordinary resilience, dignity, and hope even in the hardest moments, and our team, made up of colleagues from around the world, brings not only technical skills but also lived experiences of crises and recovery. Humanitarian work is not just about delivering aid. It is about people standing together across cultures and borders to restore dignity and possibility.”