Healing the world from Dubai: Meet UAE’s Hanan Al Marzooqi, the Emirati woman leading global aid

On Emirati Women’s Day, Dubai Humanitarian’s top executive reflects on life-saving impact
Dubai: From the heart of Dubai, global aid moves with extraordinary speed. Tonnes of medicine, food, and shelter are dispatched to the world’s most fragile places, including conflict zones and countries affected by health crises and climate-related disasters.
At the centre of this massive and complex operation stands Hanan Al Marzooqi, Director of Operations and Humanitarian Initiatives at Dubai Humanitarian, a woman whose decisions can shape the survival of millions.
For Hanan, the work at Dubai Humanitarian, the UAE’s central hub coordinating global relief operations and life-saving aid, is not just logistics on spreadsheets or cargo in containers. It is about dignity, urgency, and humanity.
“Much of my time is spent coordinating across logistics and humanitarian initiatives to ensure that aid is delivered swiftly and safely on behalf of our partner organisations,” she told Gulf News in an Emirati Women’s Day 2025-special interview.
“Even minor delays can have real human consequences,” she pointed out, highlighting the speed with which she needs to operate daily at the largest humanitarian hub in the world.
Her career in humanitarian work began almost by chance. “My journey began almost a decade ago — not through a deliberate decision, but as one of those moments where life leads you in an unexpected direction,” she recalled.
Initially hired in a strategy and business development role, Hanan quickly discovered that this was not just a job. It was a purpose; a chance to serve people around the world and make a difference on a global scale.
“Since then, I’ve had the privilege of immersing myself in the complex and deeply human nature of this field. It has allowed me to truly understand what it means to serve, to grow, and to contribute to something far greater than myself.”
Her inspiration, she said, comes from the nation’s leaders. “As a proud Emirati woman, witnessing how our nation mobilises quickly and decisively in times of crisis made me realise that compassion is not simply a moral value; it is a national responsibility.”
In 2024, Dubai Humanitarian delivered more than 22,000 tonnes of aid valued at $140 million to 106 countries. Nearly half went to conflict zones, while the rest supported communities hit by health crises and climate-driven disasters.
Behind the numbers lies a vast network of supply chains, databases, and 24-hour coordination. Currently, stocks worth $210 million are pre-positioned at Dubai Humanitarian, ready to be deployed within hours of an emergency.
“It may appear as a rapid response, but in truth, what people see is the outcome of years of investment in infrastructure, specialised teams and trusted partnerships,” Hanan pointed out.
“If there’s one story that I wish the world knew, it’s that behind every shipment of aid are people — both those who receive it and those who make it possible. The families we serve carry extraordinary resilience, dignity, and hope even in the hardest moments, and our team, made up of colleagues from around the world, brings not only technical skills but also lived experiences of crises and recovery. Humanitarian work is not just about delivering aid. It is about people standing together across cultures and borders to restore dignity and possibility.”
Some moments stay with her forever. At a conference showcasing the UAE’s relief work, a delegate from Tanzania was visibly moved after watching a film about one of Dubai Humanitarian’s emergency missions. Turning to Hanan, she said: “It’s remarkable that such a young nation dedicates so much of its resources to helping people around the world, while many older nations still struggle with their own challenges. You should be very proud of your country and its exceptional leadership.”
For Hanan, those words reinforced the pride she already carried: that her work represents not just logistics but the UAE’s enduring spirit of solidarity.
Humanitarian operations can mean life-or-death decisions made in hours. How does she stay centred? “It isn’t always easy,” said Hanan. “What ultimately keeps me centred is purpose. When you know that your work carries meaning and has a direct impact on people’s lives, it grounds you.”
She stresses that humanitarian work is often misunderstood. “One of the most common misconceptions is that it is purely about charity or donations. At its core, this work is about bringing dignity to people in their most difficult moments. It is highly technical and requires planning, precision and collaboration.”
This is why Dubai Humanitarian created the Humanitarian Logistics Databank, a real-time platform that tracks aid stocks globally, prevents bottlenecks and strengthens preparedness.
Hanan sees her work as carrying forward a legacy rooted in the vision of the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “When His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, established Dubai Humanitarian in 2003, he tasked it with supporting international humanitarian action. Our role is to bring that legacy and vision to life through our everyday work.”
Every shipment leaving Dubai, she says, carries not just goods but a message of hope that the UAE will always extend a helping hand.
When Hanan steps into field operations abroad, there is often surprise at seeing an Emirati woman in charge. But the surprise soon turns to respect. “Those moments remind me that I’m not just representing myself, but also the values of my country,” she said.
Today, Emirati women are not only contributing but leading at the highest levels of humanitarian action. “Awareness is the first step. Once young Emirati women see what is possible, the next challenge is to equip them with the confidence, skills and opportunities to lead with authenticity and purpose.”
Humanitarian work may seem chaotic, but for Hanan, it is also a space for innovation. From digital tracking of aid to eco-friendly packaging, Dubai Humanitarian is testing new models every year.
“The urgency of humanitarian crises doesn’t limit innovation, it accelerates it,” Hanan said. The organisation’s Knowledge and Development Centre now serves as a catalyst for training and research, ensuring humanitarian responses become faster, more sustainable and more inclusive.
To every Emirati girl who may be considering a career in humanitarian work, Hanan has one message: “Your voices and skills are needed. Humanitarian work is not confined to any gender, background, or profession. It requires passion, courage, and resilience.”
And on the 10th Emirati Women’s Day in 2025, she adds: “Believe in the power of your voice and your actions. No dream is too big, no path too unconventional. If your work reflects your values and serves humanity, it will always carry meaning.”
