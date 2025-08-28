Emirati Women’s Day: How Dubai’s Hind Al Raessi captures the UAE’s soul

Among her favourite works is a striking image of Dubai’s skyline after a historic storm. Amid unprecedented torrential rain, she stepped out onto waterlogged streets believing there was a moment worth capturing.

“When I finally found my vantage point, the scene took my breath away. The clouds had begun to break, revealing slivers of blue sky and in the centre of it all stood Dubai – majestic, unshaken, and defiant. The Burj Khalifa pierced through the clouds like a beacon, surrounded by a skyline that seemed to say: we endure, we adapt, and we rise. That photo to me is about resilience. It’s a reminder that no matter how fierce the storm, Dubai always rises, stronger than before.