Emirati Women’s Day: How Dubai’s Hind Al Raessi captures the UAE’s soul

Photographer and mother, framing life from intimate portraits to global sporting events
From the roar of a packed stadium to the stillness of a desert sunrise, Emirati mother and photographer Hind Al Raessi has built a career capturing moments that tell powerful stories. Based in Dubai yet deeply connected to every corner of the UAE, she is a self-taught photographer whose work spans intimate portraits, global sporting events, and high-profile assignments.
Hind’s love for photography grew out of her passion for sports.
“Sports has always been a huge part of my life and not just as a spectator but as someone fascinated by the emotions, the grit, and the magic it creates,” she said, marking Emirati Women’s Day.
“Every match I attended, every roar of the crowd, every fleeting expression of triumph pulled me closer to my calling – to tell stories through a lens.”
That calling led her to a defining first assignment in 2013, capturing a UAE-Vietnam AFC Asian Cup qualifier. It was a moment of discovery, where she learned that sports photography is a game of anticipation – reading body language, trusting instincts, and being ready for “the shot”.
“All it takes is a split-second to transform an image from good to unforgettable.”
Since then, her career has soared. She founded HND Studio in 2018, a creative hub specialising in portrait, sports, and commercial photography. In 2022, she collaborated with Manchester City’s media office capturing the Manchester City versus Newcastle match. She was the official photographer for the Saudi national football team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a milestone that cemented her reputation among top regional photographers. She also captured action at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and led workshops at the Xposure International Photography Festival, where she exhibited her work. She also worked with Dubai Airports on this year’s Emirati Women’s Day campaign, which she considers a “true privilege”.
Hind’s portfolio includes photographing royalty, such as UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan Al Maktoum.
Her success, however, has come with challenges.
“Sports photography is still a male-dominated world, and walking into it came with a lot of raised eyebrows. Instead of letting that discourage me, I saw it as an opportunity to show that powerful stories can be told through any lens – and more importantly, by anyone willing to work hard for them,” said Hind, who also balances motherhood and her profession.
Among her favourite works is a striking image of Dubai’s skyline after a historic storm. Amid unprecedented torrential rain, she stepped out onto waterlogged streets believing there was a moment worth capturing.
“When I finally found my vantage point, the scene took my breath away. The clouds had begun to break, revealing slivers of blue sky and in the centre of it all stood Dubai – majestic, unshaken, and defiant. The Burj Khalifa pierced through the clouds like a beacon, surrounded by a skyline that seemed to say: we endure, we adapt, and we rise. That photo to me is about resilience. It’s a reminder that no matter how fierce the storm, Dubai always rises, stronger than before.
Passionate about inspiring future talent, Hind urges young Emiratis to embrace challenges and stay true to their vision.
“Your unique perspective as an Emirati is your strength. The opportunities are endless for those who are willing to work hard, stay committed, and remain true to their vision.”
