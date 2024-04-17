Dubai: In a historic weather event, the UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall on record in the past 24 hours. Surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949, the downpour impacted numerous regions across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology confirmed that the record rainfall that fell on the country during the past 24 hours until 9 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, is an exceptional event in the UAE's climate history since the start of recording climate data, and it is expected that the coming hours will witness the recording of larger amounts of rainfall.

The centre said that so far, the highest rainfall was recorded in the "Khatm Al Shakla" area in Al Ain, reaching 254 mm in less than 24 hrs.

It is noteworthy that the NCM's Shuwaib station had recorded 287.6 mm on 2016/3/9.