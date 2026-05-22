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Ebola alert in India: Kochi and Chennai airports tighten health screening for international travellers

Thermal checks, travel history tracking and self-declaration forms made mandatory

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Travellers from DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan under enhanced health surveillance
Travellers from DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan under enhanced health surveillance
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Kochi and Chennai airports have stepped up Ebola surveillance and passenger screening measures as part of nationwide precautionary efforts following global health alerts.

While Kochi has activated a 24-hour monitoring system after an emergency preparedness meeting, Chennai has issued a passenger advisory requiring travellers from affected countries to report symptoms and undergo mandatory health checks before immigration clearance.

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Kochi airport activates 24-hour monitoring system

Authorities have intensified Ebola surveillance and precautionary measures at Kochi International Airport in Kerala following an emergency preparedness meeting between airport management and the Airport Health Organisation.

According to media reports, a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesperson said a 24-hour monitoring system has been activated to enable early detection of symptoms and strengthen a coordinated public health response.

As part of the new measures, thermal screening, 21-day travel history checks and self-declaration forms have been made mandatory for international passengers.

Travellers arriving from countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan will be placed under enhanced health surveillance due to global Ebola alerts.

Health screening tightened for international arrivals

Officials said isolation wards have been arranged at key hospitals in Ernakulam, Kalamassery and Aluva as part of preparedness efforts.

Authorities also reiterated that Ebola can spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, with an incubation period ranging from 2 to 21 days. Early symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat and flu-like illness.

Health officials added that mortality rates can range between 30% and 50%, underscoring the need for strict preventive measures.

Chennai airport issues passenger advisory

At Chennai International Airport, authorities have issued a passenger advisory urging travellers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries to report to the Airport Health Officer or health desk before immigration clearance.

The advisory applies to passengers from DR Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, particularly those showing symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache or unexplained bleeding.

Travellers who develop symptoms within 21 days of arrival have been advised to seek immediate medical care and inform health authorities about their travel history.

National-level preparedness intensified

The advisory follows heightened preparedness measures across India after the World Health Organization (World Health Organization) declared Ebola a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Officials confirmed that no Ebola cases have been reported in India so far, but surveillance has been strengthened across all airports and ports as a precautionary step.

Health authorities have issued detailed protocols covering screening, quarantine, case management and laboratory testing to ensure rapid response readiness across states and union territories.

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