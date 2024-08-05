SHARJAH: Sharjah Police have chased down and arrested an Arab man using a fake vehicle number plate.
The incident came to the light when another man, an Omani visiting the UAE, was staying in one of the emirate’s hotels. The Omani man happened to discover a vehicle bearing the same registration number as his vehicle in the car park of the hotel.
SHocked, he alerted the Sharjah Police about it.
Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that when they received the complaint, they immediately formed a team to investigate the matter.
The suspect was apprehended and the car impounded.
The Omani man thanked Sharjah Police for their swift action.