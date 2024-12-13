Dubai: The chess world is stirred following a controversial claim about the FIDE World Chess Championship final, where India's D Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren to become the youngest world champion in history.

Russian Chess Federation chief Andrei Filatov raised serious concerns about Liren’s performance in the decisive game, describing the Chinese player’s actions as “extremely suspicious” and calling for an investigation by FIDE, according to a report shared on X by Ukraine chess coach Peter Heine Nielsen, citing Russian news agency TASS.

Filatov highlighted that Liren, despite being in a strong position, made a series of inexplicable blunders, leading to a decisive loss. Quoted by Russian news agency TASS, Filatov described Ding’s play in the final moments as "extremely suspicious," claiming the Chinese grandmaster’s blunder on move 55 in an otherwise equal position appeared deliberate.

“The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans. The actions of the Chinese chess player in the decisive segment are extremely suspicious and require a separate investigation by FIDE,” said Filatov.

“Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first-class player. The defeat of the Chinese chess player in today’s game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one," he said.

Historic achievement

Despite the controversy, Gukesh’s victory marks a monumental moment for Indian chess. Guided by mentor and five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, the 18-year-old clinched the title with 7.5 points to Ding's 6.5, securing a $1.3 million prize.

Gukesh, who became India's youngest grandmaster at the age of 12, has rapidly ascended to chess stardom, defeating legends like Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana. His historic achievement is a source of immense pride for India, with Anand calling it "a proud moment for chess and for India."