Sindhu began the match on the back foot, with Wardani breaking away after the score was tied at 6-6 to take an 11-7 lead into the mid-game break. The Indian never quite found her rhythm in the opener and went down 21-14. The second game, however, saw a complete shift in momentum. After edging ahead 4-3, Sindhu strung together six consecutive points to take control. Wardani managed to claw three points back, but Sindhu maintained her dominance to go into the interval with an 11-6 advantage.