Manny Pacquiao walked into Malacañang on Thursday with a belt in hand and boxing on his mind. The eight-division world champion met President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to thank him for throwing full support behind the 'Thrilla in Manila' 50th anniversary celebration set for October.

“We asked for his support, as well as that of all government agencies, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ‘Thrilla in Manila,” Pacquiao said in Filipino, adding that the government’s help could make the commemoration more than just a nostalgia trip.

Pacquiao is betting that with Palace support secured, the anniversary will draw global attention once more to Manila, half a century after Ali and Frazier first did.

Marcos not only welcomed the courtesy call but also showed keen interest in attending the event, according to Pacquiao. The Chief Executive even accepted a pair of boxing gloves from the People’s Champ, along with the World Boxing Council belt Pacquiao earned in his comeback fight against Mario Barrios last July in Las Vegas.

The original 'Thrilla in Manila,' held at the Araneta Coliseum on October 1, 1975, remains one of the sport’s most brutal and iconic fights, remembered for its ferocity and cultural impact in the Philippines.

The gathering isn’t only about looking back at Ali-Frazier. Pacquiao hinted at possible feature fights, including world title bouts, to give the anniversary modern weight. “This is for the success of the celebration,” he said, though details are not yet confirmed.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.