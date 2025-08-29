The infamous ‘Slapgate’ incident from the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 has resurfaced after 18 years, with IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi releasing the raw, unseen footage.During a match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan Singh, then captaining MI, slapped pacer S Sreesanth. This episode instantly became one of cricket’s most controversial flashpoints. While the incident was widely reported at the time, the actual visuals had never been made public—until now.