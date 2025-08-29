GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Unseen video of Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate after 18 years

Harbhajan’s apology came months before Lalit Modi released the unseen slapgate footage

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Unseen video of Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate after 18 years
IPL/Gulf News archives

The infamous ‘Slapgate’ incident from the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 has resurfaced after 18 years, with IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi releasing the raw, unseen footage.During a match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan Singh, then captaining MI, slapped pacer S Sreesanth. This episode instantly became one of cricket’s most controversial flashpoints. While the incident was widely reported at the time, the actual visuals had never been made public—until now.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast hosted by World Cup-winning Australian captain Michael Clarke, Modi revealed that a private security camera captured the altercation. “The game was over, the broadcast cameras were off. One of my security cameras caught the incident. Bhajji (Harbhajan) just gave him a back-hander. Here’s the video,” Modi said, before airing the long-hidden clip.

He further explained his decision to wait nearly two decades before sharing the footage: “I hadn’t put it out for so long. We have 18 years behind us for this.”

The video release comes months after Harbhajan himself publicly apologised for the incident. In a conversation with fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan said, “If there’s one thing I could change in my career, it would be that incident with Sreesanth. It was wrong, and I apologised countless times. Even years later, I still keep apologising whenever it comes up. It was a mistake.”

Although the IPL has since grown into cricket’s most lucrative and celebrated league, the resurfacing of the slapgate video is a stark reminder of its turbulent early years, where controversy and passion collided on and off the field.

Related Topics:
Viral Video

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Indian Army personnel rescue local residents using a boat to evacuate through the flooded waters of the Beas river at Baoopur village in the Kapurthala district of India's Punjab state on August 28, 2025.

UAE offers condolences over India flood victims

1m read
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks during a press conference to announce T20 squad for upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, in Mumbai on August 19, 2025.

India favourites to win Asia Cup, says Virender Sehwag

2m read
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer gestures during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 4, 2025.

Shreyas Iyer switches to Usain Bolt mode

1m read
Harbhajan Singh emphasised that coaches need adequate time to prepare for series in each format

Harbhajan Singh suggests split coaching for India

2m read