The sight of a mouthwatering, creamy pistachio croissant in a reel was all it took for Shravasti Menon, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, to plan a solo trip to Italy this year. “I got absorbed in the reel life,” she says, after watching a few foodie TikTok videos, taken in Rome. The captions were nothing less than enticing, ‘POV (point of view) that you’ve found the best pastries in Rome’, and other clips describing rows of street food markets in Italy.

And so, began the meticulous plan of noting down restaurants, food to try, things to do, places to go, curated from a vibrant social media feed. “I decided to go to Florence after seeing a video where a man savouring an affogato. It just looked so good that I thought to myself, that I needed to try this,” explains Menon. “I spent weeks just looking through TikTok and Instagram reels, looking for hashtags like hidden gems, travel hacks, solo travel and even ‘digital nomad’.” Another reel took her 20 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Florence, straight into the heart of a pottery workshop.

As she admits, there’s something deeply addictive and exciting about scrolling through endless travel videos on social media. Your mind is already working on your next adventure. Plenty of others share Menon’s sentiment, including Dubai-based Bilal Muhammad, a writer and editor, who planned a trip to Milan just to try a pasta in a parmesan wheel. Explaining how it came about, he says, “Essentially, I was thinking of booking a holiday to a city, but didn't know where. Most of my holidays are fueled by social media so I took to TikTok to see if I could find any inspiration on where to go. The first few videos I saw were about Milan. I went down a rabbit hole which ended in me booking a decent return flight from London and an affordable airbnb for the 2 nights.” Another point on his checklist, was an ice-cream restaurant was just as alluring as the reel described.

Most of my holidays are fueled by social media so I took to tiktok to see if I could find any inspiration on where to go. The first few videos I saw were about Milan. I went down a rabbit hole... - Bilal Muhammad, media professional

While food never fails to be a strong motivation for a holiday, some plan for specific experiences. For instance, Ilsa Gilbert, a Dubai-based entrepreneur decided on the ‘train street’ in Hanoi, Vietnam, after watching reels of trains barreling down the narrow passageway. “I can’t forget that adrenaline rush of watching the train rumble through the street, while we cling to doors, holding our beverages and food,” she says.

The psychology of social media travel

It’s not surprising that 64 per cent of Gen Z now turn to TikTok for travel inspiration, according to Adobe, quotes TIME. For example, TikTok itinerary expert @traveller_bucketlist has become a popular resource with videos like “How to spend 3 days in…” generating millions of views—4.3 million for New York, 7.2 million for Paris, and 8.7 million for London. Similarly, content creator Abena (@travellingtuesdays) has gained a following by sharing travel tips and detailed itineraries, helping her audience with practical, visually engaging travel insights. Yet, it’s not just the Gen Z: TikTok Insights reported that 92 per cent of millennial and 83 per cent of Gen X users from the UK take action following the content they see, says TIME.

So what is this irresistibility around such videos? Well, the psychology behind social media-influenced travel centers on several factors, include FOMO (Fear of Missing Out), the desire for authentic experiences, and the appeal of easy-to-digest, visual storytelling, explain the experts. Owing to this cocktail of elements, people curate their trips, destinations and start building expectations for their own experiences.

The fun of bite-sized content

Social media videos often depict destinations and experiences in idealised ways — colourful sunsets, scenic views, mouthwatering meals—that may amplify the emotional connection viewers feel toward those places. Image Credit: Shutterstock

When given a choice, would you rather watch a brief clip of someone enjoying a Japanese cheesecake or sit through a lengthy video diary?

Well, TikTok and Instagram reels cater to the former. As Barsha Sahani, a Dubai-based psychologist explains, this quick format caters to short attention spans, owing to these engaging videos that inspire videos immediately. The videos are snappy, with music, luring in viewers for a multi-sensory experience. The algorithm game is strong too: If you look up the Irish cliffs of Moher once, your feed will be flooded with things to do in Ireland, Irish breakfasts, white puddings, seafood chowder and smoked salmon.

“Psychologically, the platform’s focus on rapid consumption reinforces impulsivity, as users can go from seeing a destination to planning a visit in minutes,” adds Sahani. The visuals are powerful and alluring, which means that the destinations are also portrayed as idealised or aspirational, which provides viewers with a compelling vision of what they might experience. It generates ‘vividness’ effects, she says, as people believe their imagined experiences more intensely, and this impacts decision-making. “Such imagery leaves a lasting impression, making experiences feel more real and emotionally charged even before they occur. Social media videos often depict destinations and experiences in idealised ways—colourful sunsets, scenic views, mouthwatering meals—that may amplify the emotional connection viewers feel toward those places. This process gives viewers an intriguing, often romanticized, vision of what they might experience, causing them to make decisions based more on these heightened emotions than on practical factors.”

Sahani adds that she herself follows such reels: It’s what led her to chase sunsets in Portugal and Spain, last year. “Owing to spending hours of watching so much content, I went looking for spectacular cliff views, to recreate the same feeling that I got from the reel,” she says.

The desire for ‘authentic’ travel experiences

The simplicity and brevity of TikTok videos make these unique locations seem accessible and attainable, encouraging people to step off the beaten path. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Moreover, as Afsha Suhaimi, a Dubai-based psychologist explains, modern travelers, especially Gen Z and millennials, are prioritising ‘authentic’ travel experiences, over traditional tourist attractions. So, these short, relatable videos that show raw, less-polished experiences, creating an impression of authenticity. “This aligns with a growing trend among travelers who want to experience destinations as locals do, often exploring hidden gems rather than mainstream spots. The simplicity and brevity of TikTok videos make these unique locations seem accessible and attainable, encouraging people to step off the beaten path,” she says.

Needless to say, the algorithm content also fuels the FOMO (fear of missing out) in viewers, too, as focuses on visually stunning destinations that are less accessible to the average traveler. “When users see these locations trending, it can create a sense of urgency and FOMO, and they feel as if they must visit these places before they become ‘mainstream’,” she says. Psychologically, FOMO is powerful because it taps into a need for social validation and belonging, driving people to participate in trending experiences to feel connected and relevant.

So, as the psychologists warn, there’s no harm in watching TikTok travel-curated content, but just like everything else, create a balance and be a tad responsible about your budget.

Here’s how you can do that. It’s not rocket science, don’t worry.

Travel trips from the influencers:

TikTok influencers often share tips on finding affordable flights. Rajendran advises booking flights during the ‘sweet spot’ of 1-3 months for domestic travel or 2-8 months for international trips. Image Credit: Shutterstock

• Use social media as a starting point:

o Suhaimi suggests using social media reels as a launching pad for your travel plans. “Search for ‘travel destinations’ in the app, and it will suggest popular searches like ‘affordable travel places’ or ‘luxury travel spots,’ helping you avoid overwhelm.”

o Beware of viral clickbait:

o A viral video can lend a false sense of credibility to its content. Suhaimi warns, “A highly liked video may seem more valuable or accurate, even if it presents a biased perspective. In contrast, a less popular video might offer a more balanced view but fail to attract attention.”

Ankitha Rajendran, a Dubai-based travel influencer, has a few tips to share too. "With so much travel content out there, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. I recommend sticking to creators whose travel style aligns with your own. If you’re drawn to offbeat adventures, look for Reels by travelers who venture beyond the usual tourist path. That way, you’re filtering for content that genuinely connects with your interests." Check reels with thoughtful captions or creators who share detailed tips across platforms like YouTube and blogs. "Reels are great for visuals, but written content often provides a deeper dive into the experience, covering details that go beyond the snapshot."

• Find cheap flights:

o TikTok influencers often share tips on finding affordable flights. Try booking flights during the ‘sweet spot’ of 1-3 months for domestic travel or 2-8 months for international trips. Watching for mid-week flights or searching incognito can yield significant savings.

• Explore free and low-cost activities:

o Many creators highlight free activities in major cities. Look for hashtags like #Freein[CityName] or #BudgetTravelTips to discover local events, walking tours, and free museum days.

o Cut food costs:

o Seek out local food markets and happy hour deals to save on meals. Consider accommodations with kitchenettes for added savings.

Leverage TikTok for discounts:

o Follow hashtags like #CheapHotels to find budget-friendly stays, and be open to negotiating with hosts for better rates.

• Explore transportation options:

• Influencers often share hacks for navigating public transit affordably. Purchasing day passes or utilizing city cards for discounts can enhance your experience.

• Uncover hidden gems:

o Go beyond popular hashtags to find lesser-known spots that offer authentic experiences. Search for tags like #HiddenGems or #LocalFavorites to steer clear of crowds.

• Plan responsibly

o When visiting popular attractions, aim for off-peak hours or nearby alternatives that are equally stunning but less crowded.