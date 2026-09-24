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Ranbir Kapoor channels ‘Animal’ in bloodied ‘Love & War’ first look

Bhansali Productions unveils Ranbir Kapoor’s intense first look

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Ranbir Kapoor channels ‘Animal’ in bloodied ‘Love & War’ first look

Dubai: Ranbir Kapoor has sparked excitement with his intense first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated period drama ‘Love & War’, in which the actor appears bruised and bloodied in a striking new poster.

The first-look poster, released by Bhansali Productions, shows Kapoor behind the wheel of a vintage car. Dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses with a short buzz cut, the actor appears calm but carries a battered, bloodied hand gripping the steering wheel.

The poster was shared by co-star Vicky Kaushal, who wrote: “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!”

Alia Bhatt, who also stars in the film, shared the poster on her social media accounts.

A period drama set against war

‘Love & War’ brings Kapoor, Bhatt and Kaushal together for the first time in a Bhansali film. The project also reunites Kapoor with the director nearly two decades after their 2007 film ‘Saawariya’.

The story has largely been kept under wraps, but reports describe it as a period romantic war drama. Kapoor and Kaushal are reportedly set to play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Bhatt’s character.

The film, written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, also features Supriya Pathak.

Shooting wrapped

The film completed its main shoot in September 2026 after production began in November 2024. Additional battle sequences were reportedly filmed later, with the lead cast returning for portions of the war drama.

‘Love & War’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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