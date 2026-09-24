Bhansali Productions unveils Ranbir Kapoor’s intense first look
Dubai: Ranbir Kapoor has sparked excitement with his intense first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated period drama ‘Love & War’, in which the actor appears bruised and bloodied in a striking new poster.
The first-look poster, released by Bhansali Productions, shows Kapoor behind the wheel of a vintage car. Dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses with a short buzz cut, the actor appears calm but carries a battered, bloodied hand gripping the steering wheel.
The poster was shared by co-star Vicky Kaushal, who wrote: “Here we go! RK… Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027. See you at the movies!”
Alia Bhatt, who also stars in the film, shared the poster on her social media accounts.
‘Love & War’ brings Kapoor, Bhatt and Kaushal together for the first time in a Bhansali film. The project also reunites Kapoor with the director nearly two decades after their 2007 film ‘Saawariya’.
The story has largely been kept under wraps, but reports describe it as a period romantic war drama. Kapoor and Kaushal are reportedly set to play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become intertwined with Bhatt’s character.
The film, written by Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, also features Supriya Pathak.
The film completed its main shoot in September 2026 after production began in November 2024. Additional battle sequences were reportedly filmed later, with the lead cast returning for portions of the war drama.
‘Love & War’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.