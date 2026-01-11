116 prizes, live auctions, and immersive cultural experiences await visitors
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will host the third edition of the Al Wathba Date Festival from January 15 to 24, 2026. The festival is part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi.
The festival aims to support date palm farmers, promote local date production, and encourage innovation in date cultivation and related industries, while preserving the UAE’s agricultural heritage for future generations.
This year’s edition features 14 competitions offering 116 prizes with a combined value exceeding AED 2 million. Highlights include seven date-judging competitions (Mazayna) for varieties such as Nokhbat Al Wathba, Dabbas, Khalas, Fardh, Shishi, Boumaan, and Zamli; two date packaging contests (with and without additives); three cooking competitions; a photography contest in two categories—UAE Heritage and Environment & Sustainability; and a live painting competition.
The festival also hosts the “Date Auction”, showcasing the UAE’s finest premium date varieties and encouraging farmers, thereby supporting the sustainability and development of the date sector. Visitors can bid on premium Emirati dates displayed at the auction.
Beyond competitions, the festival offers a fully immersive heritage experience, featuring traditional activities, folk performances, date retail outlets, and a traditional market presenting products that reflect the authentic Emirati identity.
The Al Wathba Date Festival serves as a platform for marketing dates and related products, preserving the nation’s agricultural heritage, and facilitating knowledge exchange among farmers on modern cultivation techniques, date palm care, and the promotion of Emirati heritage.
The festival underscores the UAE’s long-standing respect for the date palm and its products—as symbols of generosity and national identity, and as a vital resource supporting food security and sustainable agricultural development.
