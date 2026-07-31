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Scorching heat continues, with afternoon showers possible across parts of the UAE

Eastern and southern areas could see showers while seas remain slight this weekend

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Scorching heat continues, with afternoon showers possible across parts of the UAE
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Dubai: Parts of the UAE could see afternoon showers today as convective clouds are forecast to develop over eastern and southern areas, while temperatures remain high across much of the country. 

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with the chance of rain later in the day, as light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds strengthen at times, reaching up to 40km/h and raising blowing dust in exposed areas.

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Temperatures are expected to peak at 47C in Liwa, while Al Ain and Sharjah could reach 46C, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai are forecast to record highs of 45C. Coastal humidity will remain elevated overnight, reaching 85 per cent in Abu Musa and Greater Tunb, while inland areas are expected to stay considerably drier.

The unsettled pattern is expected to ease over the weekend. On Saturday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with cloud build-up limited to eastern and southern regions during the afternoon. 

South-easterly winds will gradually shift north-westerly at 10–20km/h, with gusts of up to 30km/h, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

A similar outlook is forecast for Sunday, with afternoon convective clouds again possible over eastern and southern parts of the country. 

Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, becoming north-westerly later in the day, with seas continuing to be slight.

By Monday, the likelihood of convective cloud formation is expected to increase once more over eastern and southern areas, with the potential for isolated rainfall during the afternoon. 

South-easterly to north-easterly winds are forecast to freshen at times, reaching 40km/h and causing blowing dust in some areas, while sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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