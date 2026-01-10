A ‘spaceship’ in Dubai desert: 10km ‘rivers’ to form one of the world’s largest artworks

Architect Antonelli, who has long been inspired by desert landscapes, described CLIO House as his ‘spaceship’.

“The circle shape is timeless and without edges. You can move freely – everyone has a path, yet we all share the same entrance and exit. It connects all these rivers of Agron’s artwork and serves as the central hub for the experience.”

Valentina Baldini, Gallery Manager & Art Advisor, highlighted the house’s cultural role: “We chose the desert because it’s like a white canvas that belongs to nobody but welcomes everyone. Local and international artists will engage in a real dialogue here, reflecting inclusion through art.”