A ‘spaceship’ in Dubai desert: 10km ‘rivers’ to form one of the world’s largest artworks

CLIO Desert Park to welcome millions on a curated journey in Margham
A spaceship-shaped cultural landmark linked by 10km of immersive artwork flowing like rivers through the desert – billed as one of the world’s largest artworks – is set to take shape in Dubai’s Margham desert.
The ambitious vision, called CLIO Desert Park, was unveiled at an event at Dubai Harbour Yacht Club. The launch drew an eclectic mix of global sports legends including Roberto Baggio, Fabio Cannavaro, Francesco Totti and David Trezeguet, alongside artists, actors and cultural ambassadors such as Stefano Cecchi and Diego Granese.
Set within more than 1 million square metres at the VGPX+66 Margham Dubai - Dubai Desert SkyDive location, CLIO Desert Park will feature the monumental installation conceived by international contemporary artist Agron Hoti. It will unfold across 25,000 authenticated 2m x 2m modules, forming a linear canvas 10km long and 10 metres wide. At the heart of it all is CLIO House, a circular, two-level cultural ‘spaceship’ designed by architect Matteo Antonelli to host exhibitions, talks, residencies and collaborations. Over six years, CLIO aims to welcome 4.8 million visitors, including one million certifying participants.
For Massimiliano Suglia, CEO and Founder of CLIO Desert Park, the project’s ambition goes beyond scale.
“The message of the artwork is inclusion,” he said. “We live in a world full of conflicts. Dubai shows how people from different countries and religions can live together with respect. Our goal is to create something that has never been done before and the desert itself becomes part of the artwork.”
The installation’s canvas, described by Cinzia Pasquali, Restorer and Conservator, as “like a river inside the desert,” spans 10km with a planned width of 10 metres.
“It’s challenging to conserve the canvas in the desert because of heat, humidity, and ultraviolet rays. The material, pigments and synthetic fibres are chosen carefully to withstand the environment while preserving artistic expression,” she said.
For artist Hoti, whose previous works have been exhibited in cities including New York, Paris and Shanghai, CLIO is his life’s biggest project.
“I have visited Dubai for years and seen its incredible speed of growth,” Hoti said. “Skyscrapers and digital life are fine, but I want people to reconnect with the land and feel the vibration of the earth – something you cannot get from buildings.”
Hoti will produce the artwork piece by piece at the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, with his son Lorenc also assisting in the process.
Architect Antonelli, who has long been inspired by desert landscapes, described CLIO House as his ‘spaceship’.
“The circle shape is timeless and without edges. You can move freely – everyone has a path, yet we all share the same entrance and exit. It connects all these rivers of Agron’s artwork and serves as the central hub for the experience.”
Valentina Baldini, Gallery Manager & Art Advisor, highlighted the house’s cultural role: “We chose the desert because it’s like a white canvas that belongs to nobody but welcomes everyone. Local and international artists will engage in a real dialogue here, reflecting inclusion through art.”
The project is supported by XDubai, Dubai’s lifestyle and action sports brand, while Skydive Dubai will offer special experiential packages, including aerial perspectives over the artwork. Dubai Film is producing a documentary following the project’s journey from creation to desert unveiling.
Cristina Battiato, Brand Relationship Manager at CLIO, called it “a monumental project unseen in the world”, adding that educational programmes will introduce students to the values of inclusion and creativity.
CLIO Desert Park will be developed on land owned by Shamal Holding, a Dubai based diversified investment firm and the owner of the desert site where the installation will be realised.
Mohammad Javad, Executive VP – Leisure & Entertainment, Shamal Holding, added that at Skydive Dubai’s desert dropzone, art turns the landscape into a “powerful dialogue” where visitors move through and engage with creativity as they do with sport.
Hoti added: “If you want to touch the sky, you have to start from the land.”
Construction begins in March 2026, with a grand opening planned for March 2027, headlined by a Nike Marathon. By opening, the project is expected to employ over 300 people. Full completion is scheduled for 2033.
