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Dune Part Three teaser shot in UAE reveals Abu Dhabi’s Liwa Desert once again

The first look at Dune Part Three brings Abu Dhabi’s desert back into focus

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Sweihan desert, Liwa
Sweihan desert, Liwa
Shutterstock

Dubai: The first teaser trailer for Dune: Part Three has finally landed, and if you are a fan of the franchise, it is very much worth a watch. Director Denis Villeneuve's concluding chapter in the trilogy is shaping up to be everything fans have been waiting for, and the opening shots alone are enough to send the excitement levels sky high.

What stands out straight away is not just the scale, but the setting. The opening shots of the teaser take you straight into the sweeping dunes of Liwa Desert in Abu Dhabi, a landscape that has now become closely tied to the world of Arrakis. The sand, the light and the sheer size of it all feel almost unreal, yet it is right here in the UAE.

It is a fitting opening. The landscape is so cinematic that it barely needs a camera filter, and by now, those towering dunes have become as much a part of the Dune universe as the sandworms themselves.

Production on the film began in July 2025, continuing a relationship between the franchise and Abu Dhabi that stretches back to the original Dune in 2021 and carried through to Dune: Part Two in 2024.

At this point, the Liwa Desert is essentially the third lead in the series.

The cast returning for the final chapter is every bit as impressive as you would expect. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are back, joined by Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert Pattinson, Javier Bardem, Isaach De Bankolé, and Charlotte Rampling.

Alongside the teaser, character posters for several cast members have also been released on the film's official social channels, giving fans plenty to dissect in the meantime.

Written by Villeneuve alongside Brian K. Vaughan, the film is based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah and will be distributed by Warner Bros. worldwide in mid-December 2026. The Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Film Commission supported the production, with Image Nation Abu Dhabi on board as a production partner and Epic Films serving as the local production service provider. The emirate's cashback rebate scheme, which has helped draw more than 180 major productions to Abu Dhabi, also played a part in bringing the project to the region.

December 2026 cannot come soon enough.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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