Inside Mind of Ghaith's surreal UAE digital art

This is Dubai, but not quite as you know it. UAE-based Creative Director Ghaith Raad's cinematic AI and visual worlds allow you to explore a surreal side of places you might see every day. He shares his works on Instagram at @mindofghaith. The works often blend familiar UAE sights, traditional Emirati elements and heritage, and plenty of imagination. Ghaith spoke to Gulf News about how different mediums, including the rise of AI, have impacted his work, how the United Arab Emirates is a source of inspiration, and the future of the creative scene in the UAE.