Inside Mind of Ghaith's surreal UAE digital art

The Sharjah-based Creative Director explains the inspiration behind his cinematic worlds
This is Dubai, but not quite as you know it. UAE-based Creative Director Ghaith Raad's cinematic AI and visual worlds allow you to explore a surreal side of places you might see every day. He shares his works on Instagram at @mindofghaith. The works often blend familiar UAE sights, traditional Emirati elements and heritage, and plenty of imagination. Ghaith spoke to Gulf News about how different mediums, including the rise of AI, have impacted his work, how the United Arab Emirates is a source of inspiration, and the future of the creative scene in the UAE.
"I've always been drawn to visual storytelling. Before AI, I spent years developing my skills in Photoshop and photo manipulation, learning how to combine images to create visual narratives," Ghaith explains about his evolution. "Digital art became a natural extension of that journey. When AI arrived, I didn't see it as a replacement for creativity. I saw it as a new creative medium that allowed me to explore ideas in ways that were previously unimaginable."
Ghaith says curiosity is the main inspiration behind his work. "I've always been fascinated by the space between reality and imagination, and how a simple idea can change the way we see the world."
For me, art is about exploring possibilities and asking a simple question, 'what if?'Ghaith
The Creative Director produced surreal works before the rise of AI and now uses it as part of his creative process. "I started with Photoshop and photo manipulation long before AI. When AI emerged, I saw it as a tool that could expand the creative process I had already developed."
There are themes in Ghaith's work, but every artwork starts the same way. "Every piece begins with a thought experiment," he explains. "I often look at a familiar place, landmark, or story, and ask myself, 'what if this landmark existed in another reality? What if the impossible felt believable?'"
Many of his projects begin with UAE landmarks because Ghaith says they are instantly recognisable. He adds, "I enjoy taking something familiar and placing it in an unexpected environment to create a new story."
The United Arab Emirates is an endless source of inspiration. "The UAE is a place where imagination and innovation come together," explains Ghaith. "It shows what can happen when vision is pursued with conviction."
He adds, "Ambitious ideas are not simply discussed here, they are brought to life. As a creative person, that is incredibly inspiring."
The UAE constantly reminds me that today's impossible idea can become tomorrow's reality.Ghaith
What does Ghaith hope people feel when they see his works? "I hope they feel curiosity, not necessarily about the artwork itself, but about their own imagination."
He continues, "If someone sees something familiar from a new perspective, then the work has succeeded. For me, it's never just about creating a photo; it's about creating a feeling and transporting the viewer into another world of imagination, where the familiar becomes unexpected and possibilities feel endless."
@mindofghaith started as "a place to share ideas and creative experiments." It has since evolved to be even more.
"Over time, it became a platform where I could tell stories and connect with people who share a passion for creativity and technology," Ghaith tells Gulf News. "Many of the concepts I create begin as simple ideas that I want to explore and share with others. Instagram gave me a space to bring those ideas to life and see how people connect with them through their own imagination and perspective."
"It feels exciting and inspiring, " Ghaith says of being a part of the UAE creative community. "The UAE embraces creativity, innovation, and emerging technologies. Being part of that environment motivates me to think bigger and continue pushing creative boundaries."
Ghaith sees the creative scene evolving with AI and experiences in the next few years. "In the next two years, I think, will see technology and creativity become even more connected with AI and immersive experiences becoming a natural part of artistic expression."
He continues, "In five years, I believe the UAE will continue strengthening its position as one of the world's leading centres for creativity and innovation.
The country has the vision, talent and infrastructure to nurture artists, embrace emerging technologies and inspire creative work on a global scale."
The most exciting part is that we're still at the beginning.Ghaith