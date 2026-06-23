Little did she know that this habit would grow into international recognition, with major competition triumphs. She would go on to build a portfolio that includes first-place finishes in some of the region’s largest student art competitions, a prestigious art scholarship along with a stream of accolades.

The world slowed down during the pandemic, and nine-year-old Dubai-based Nikita Neogy turned to paper and a pencil. With time no longer in question, she began sketching in her room. She wasn’t harbouring lofty, idealised dreams: She just drew.

A passion born in lockdown

Nikita, who is 15 now, shares her story with us. “I had always enjoyed drawing, but the pandemic gave me something I didn’t really have before, which was uninterrupted time to practise after online classes.” During the lockdown, instead of treating drawing as something to do occasionally, she started spending hours on it.

One idea leads to another, and those days were filled to the brim by curiosity. There was a new thrill: Capture the human face. And so, that's what she sought to do, instead of experimenting with too many subjects.

As she explains, “Very early on, I became interested in portraits. Faces felt like the most challenging subject, because even a small mistake could change an expression,” she says. Nikita recalls the days when she repeatedly sketched eyes, trying to understand how light, shadows and proportions worked together. The illustrations began to gradually shift from a hobby to a long-term passion.

She didn’t have an art teacher; she relied on online tutorials, and studied the work of established artists and just kept experimenting with art. Through trial and error, she kept trying to figure things out, as she says. “I could tell that something looked wrong in a painting, but I didn't always know why. I learned by watching tutorials, studying the work of other artists and, most importantly, making mistakes and trying again."

The progress was gradual, but so was the transformation. Nikita adds that there wasn’t a specific moment when something changed. It was just a series of changes, little by little, all piecing together her journey as she began sharing her work more widely. “Opportunities began to appear that I hadn't expected, especially receiving an art scholarship from my school, UAS (Universal American School),” she says.