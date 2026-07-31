Athina says buyers and inspectors are particularly alert to signs that a car has spent years exposed to the elements. When buyers, dealers or inspectors look at a used car here, they’re specifically checking for that cracked or faded dashboard, sagging headliner, dried-out seats, brittle trim, chalky or peeling paint, yellowed headlights, cracked hoses and seals, aged or cracked tyres, weak or noisy air-con, signs of past overheating, and the condition of the battery,” she explains.