Long before a complete breakdown, refrigerators usually send distress signals
Warm milk. Warm food.
The bottle of water that you placed at 7 am is still lukewarm by the end of the day, ruining your hopes of an ice-cold drink after battling traffic for an hour.
Warm, warm, and warmer.
Well, the universe isn’t against you, but your refrigerator is waving a white flag.
In 45 degrees, that does seem like a household emergency.
The trouble is, refrigerators rarely fail without warning. Long before a complete breakdown, they usually send distress signals: louder humming, doors that seem to sweat, and a compressor that never seems to get a break.
Even relatively new refrigerators can struggle when outdoor temperatures soar past 45°C. The idea is to know the difference between a machine that's simply working harder and one that's heading for failure. According to appliance experts, recognising these early signs can mean the difference between a simple maintenance job and a costly repair, or worse, throwing away an entire fridge full of food.
For starters, every refrigerator problem isn’t a sign that your appliance is ageing. "The earliest signs of heat-related stress typically appear suddenly during periods of extreme weather, whereas age-related issues tend to develop gradually over time," explains Erwin Wang, Product Line Manager (Home Appliances) at TCL Electronics, UAE.
One of the first things homeowners notice is that the sides of the fridge become unusually hot. This happens because the appliance is working much harder to push heat out of the cooling system.
Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Retail, UAE, says there are several early warning signs to watch for. He explains that during the UAE summer, refrigerators must work significantly harder to maintain safe internal temperatures. “Some of the earliest signs that a fridge is under heat-related stress include food not feeling as cold as usual despite unchanged thermostat settings, the exterior sides becoming unusually hot to the touch, and the compressor running more frequently or noticeably louder than before.”
Moreover, you would notice frost building up inside frost-free models and the sudden spike in electricity bills, which also indicate that the appliance is struggling, as he says.
Jungsik Suh, Home Solution Division Leader at LG Gulf, points to another overlooked symptom: Condensation.
"The earliest sign is excessive heat radiating from the appliance's exterior side panels or back. Another warning sign is persistent condensation, or 'sweat,' forming on the outer door seals and cabinet surfaces."
It's normal for refrigerators to work harder during the hottest months, but only up to a point. The problems starts rising, when the fridge continues running, but cannot cool the food properly.
One of the most important is a rise in temperature within the fresh-food compartment, as Wang notes. "If food feels warmer than usual despite the fridge operating continuously, it may indicate that the cooling system is struggling to cope with the heat load."
Panjabi advises homeowners not to ignore internal temperatures creeping above 4°C. "If the internal temperature consistently remains above 4°C, frozen food begins to soften, or food spoils more quickly than expected, it should be inspected without delay."
Water pooling beneath the appliance, excessive condensation and the compressors rapidly switching on and off, are also warning signs that cannot be ignored. Even the seemingly insignificant changes add up, as Suh says. "Pay attention to fluctuating internal temperatures; if fresh food, dairy, or meats are spoiling before their expiration dates, the cooling cycle is struggling to remain stable."
He also recommends listening carefully. A compressor that suddenly gets louder, makes high-pitched hums, or cycles on and off rapidly is likely overheating.
So what is actually happening the summer? As the experts explain, it doesn’t always have to be faulty engineering: It’s the relentless heat combined with dust.
Worse, of the biggest issues is dust accumulating on condenser coils. A light layer of dust may have little impact during cooler months, but it can significantly reduce cooling efficiency when ambient temperatures exceed 45°C, forcing the appliance to work much harder.
As compressors work longer cycles, overheating becomes increasingly common.
Wang adds, "Compressor overheating is another frequent issue. During prolonged periods of extreme heat, compressors often operate for longer cycles and under heavier loads, increasing the likelihood of thermal shutdowns and accelerating long-term wear."
Panjabi agrees, saying compressor burnout is among the most common failures seen during UAE summers. Over time, the prolonged exposure to ambient temperatures can reduce the lifespan of a compessor, by as much as 30-40 per cent, compared with appliances operating in milder climates.
Suh notes, that it's not just compressors under pressure. "The condenser fan motor and door gaskets are the most common failures that we see during extreme heat."
Once the door seals begin drying out and cracking, warm, humid air continuously enters the refrigerator, forcing the cooling system to work even harder in a vicious cycle. As the workload increases, compressors spend longer periods running instead of cycling on and off, making overheating far more likely.
One of the earliest signs is unusually hot side panels or condenser coils. During periods when outdoor temperatures exceed 40°C, even relatively new refrigerators may feel noticeably hotter than normal as they work harder to dissipate heat. Another indicator is slower cooling recovery after the door has been opened. Under normal conditions, a refrigerator may return to its set temperature within a few minutes. During extreme heat, this process can take significantly longer as the cooling system works against higher ambient temperatures....Erwin Wang, Product Line Manager (Home Appliances) at TCL Electronics
Many homeowners become concerned when they hear the fridge running almost constantly. In reality, longer cycles are perfectly normal during summer. Furthermore, as Wang explains, as outdoor temperatures rise, refrigerators naturally need to work harder to maintain internal temperatures.
Panjabi agrees. "Longer running cycles are perfectly normal during the summer months, because refrigerators need to compensate for the higher surrounding temperatures."
However, there is a limit. If the compressor runs continuously for several hours without cycling, particularly if the refrigerator is still unable to maintain the desired temperature. “It often points to issues such as restricted airflow, dirty condenser coils, damaged door seals or other cooling-system inefficiencies,” adds Wang.
Suh adds that newer inverter refrigerators behave differently from conventional models. "For modern inverter compressors, running almost continuously at a very low speed is actually part of their design to save energy and maintain stable temperatures."
However, if an inverter compressor is constantly running at its maximum speed, generating high-pitched noise and extreme heat without ever throttling down, this is a warning sign.
The compressor, the condenser fan motor, and door gaskets are the most common failures that we see during extreme heat. All these components work overtime in the summer. When temperatures exceed 45°C outside, the compressor has to run almost non-stop to push heat out of the fridge. This constant pressure can cause it to overheat and trip the safety switch, shutting down the cooling entirely...
Before assuming the worst, there are a few surprisingly simple checks you can do at homeand none require tools.
The first is the paper test. Place a banknote or sheet of paper in the refrigerator door and pull it gently. If it slips out without resistance, the door gasket may have lost its airtight seal. Then check the condenser coils located at the back or underneath the unit. If they are covered with dust, cleaning them can significantly enhance the fridge’s cooling efficiency.
Experts also recommend leaving 5 to 10 centimetres of clearance around the fridge so hot air can escape properly.
Check that food containers aren't blocking internal air vents, and use a fridge thermometer to verify temperatures. Ideally, the refrigerator should stay between 1°C and 4°C, while the freezer should remain around -18°C.
Wang also suggests placing cups of water on different shelves. Significant temperature differences between shelves may indicate airflow blockages, while consistently warm temperatures throughout the appliance could signal a more serious cooling-system problem.
A fridge can still be running while failing to cool effectively. If the internal temperature consistently remains above 4°C, frozen food begins to soften, or food spoils more quickly than expected, it should be inspected without delay....
Once cooling begins deteriorating, the priority is reducing the appliance's workload while protecting your food.
Experts recommend opening the fridge as little as possible, ensuring adequate ventilation around the appliance and avoiding overfilling so cold air can circulate freely. Wang also cautions against turning the thermostat to its coldest setting.
He adds: "This can force the compressor to run continuously, increasing stress on the system."
Instead, Suh recommends the opposite. "If your refrigerator shows signs of struggle, immediately raise the thermostat by one or two degrees. Setting a slightly warmer but still safe temperature, such as 4°C instead of 2°C, significantly reduces the strain on a struggling compressor and can prevent a total thermal shutdown."
If cooling performance continues to deteriorate, move meat, dairy and other highly perishable foods into insulated coolers with ice packs until the repairs are done.
Panjabi also advises scheduling service quickly. "During the peak summer months, technician availability can become limited, and waiting until the appliance fails completely often results in longer downtime and more expensive repairs."
The highest-risk foods are generally those that provide ideal conditions for bacteria to grow. Raw and cooked meat, poultry, seafood, dairy products, eggs, and cooked leftovers are among the most vulnerable because they contain the moisture and nutrients that bacteria need to multiply quickly when temperatures are not properly controlled....
A struggling refrigerator doesn’t stop at being an inconvenience: It devolves into a serious health risk.
As Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, clinical dietician from Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital explains, “Food can become unsafe more quickly than many people realise when a refrigerator is not maintaining the correct temperature.”
Furthermore, she adds that perishable foods should ideally be stored at 5 degrees celsius or below. “Once temperatures rise above this level, bacteria can multiply rapidly."
The foods at greatest risk include raw and cooked meat, seafood, poultry, dairy products, eggs and leftovers. “They contain the moisture and nutrients that bacteria need to multiply quickly when temperatures are not properly controlled,” she adds.
One of the biggest misconceptions, she says, is believing spoiled food always smells bad. "In reality, many harmful bacteria do not cause visible changes to food, meaning it can be unsafe even when it appears completely normal."
As she says, when in doubt, throw it out.