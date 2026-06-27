The first is the paper test. Place a banknote or sheet of paper in the refrigerator door and pull it gently. If it slips out without resistance, the door gasket may have lost its airtight seal. Then check the condenser coils located at the back or underneath the unit. If they are covered with dust, cleaning them can significantly enhance the fridge’s cooling efficiency.

Experts also recommend leaving 5 to 10 centimetres of clearance around the fridge so hot air can escape properly.

Check that food containers aren't blocking internal air vents, and use a fridge thermometer to verify temperatures. Ideally, the refrigerator should stay between 1°C and 4°C, while the freezer should remain around -18°C.