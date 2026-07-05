Under the initiative, passengers arriving at Dubai Marina by ferry, water taxi or abra can enjoy an exclusive dining offer at ‘The Pods’ restaurant for just Dh69.

The offer is available from Monday to Friday between 1.30pm and 6pm. Each ticket can be used only once to redeem the offer.

To avail of the offer, customers must present a valid same-day marine transport ticket at the restaurant. The initiative supports the UAE's Year of Community objectives by encouraging families and visitors to explore Dubai Marina and experience the city's marine transport network.

RTA said the initiative aims to make journeys around Dubai Marina more rewarding and encourage residents and tourists to enjoy memorable outings with family and friends while discovering the area's scenic waterfront.

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