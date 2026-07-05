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Dubai Marina marine commuters get exclusive dining deal at ‘The Pods’

The new RTA initiative combines marine transport and waterfront dining experiences

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Ferry, water taxi and abra users can enjoy a special meal at 'The Pods' for Dh69.
Ferry, water taxi and abra users can enjoy a special meal at 'The Pods' for Dh69.

Dubai: The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a special dining experience for passengers using its marine transport services at Dubai Marina.

Under the initiative, passengers arriving at Dubai Marina by ferry, water taxi or abra can enjoy an exclusive dining offer at ‘The Pods’ restaurant for just Dh69.

To avail of the offer, customers must present a valid same-day marine transport ticket at the restaurant. The initiative supports the UAE's Year of Community objectives by encouraging families and visitors to explore Dubai Marina and experience the city's marine transport network.

The offer is available from Monday to Friday between 1.30pm and 6pm. Each ticket can be used only once to redeem the offer.

RTA said the initiative aims to make journeys around Dubai Marina more rewarding and encourage residents and tourists to enjoy memorable outings with family and friends while discovering the area's scenic waterfront.

For more information or reservations, marine passengers can contact ‘The Pods’ restaurant on 04 453 8994.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Dubai MarinaRTA

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