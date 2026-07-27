Arvind Kejriwal announces town hall to rally support on E20 issue

Former Delhi CM says he will hand over more than 200,000 petitions to Modi next week
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a nationwide campaign to rally public support over the E20 issue, saying he would submit more than 200,000 petitions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week.
Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal claimed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan showed that sustained public pressure, particularly from young people, could force the government to act. He urged the Prime Minister to address the E20 issue quickly, warning that it could develop into a larger nationwide movement if left unresolved.
"The youth of this country have made an arrogant government bow down," Kejriwal said, adding that the Centre should respond to public concerns before protests intensify.
To build public support, the AAP leader announced a national town hall, scheduled for Saturday. He said people from Delhi-NCR would be able to attend in person, while participants from across the country could join online after registering through a dedicated phone number.
Kejriwal said the event would bring together experts, affected individuals and members of the public to discuss the issue and gather suggestions.
He also revealed that an online petition launched by the party had already received more than 200,000 responses.
"I will personally take these letters to the Prime Minister's residence next week," he said, describing the petitions as a reflection of growing public concern.
Kejriwal also criticised the police response to student protests in Bihar and other states, saying the use of force against demonstrators was unjustified and created the impression that the government was uncertain about its position.
Commenting on the Centre's anti-paper leak law, Kejriwal said legislation alone would not solve the problem unless authorities were committed to enforcing it. He questioned the government's resolve to act against those involved in examination fraud, arguing that previous promises had not produced lasting results.
The debate over ethanol-blended petrol, especially E20 fuel, has intensified amid social media claims that it has caused vehicle performance issues and damage. Automakers and government testing agencies have said E20-compatible vehicles are designed and tested to safely use the fuel, while linking isolated problems to factors such as fuel quality and maintenance. The government continues to promote higher ethanol blending to reduce crude oil imports, cut emissions and boost domestic ethanol production from sugarcane and grain-based sources.