Tiramisu hybrids, coconut-jelly versions, biscuit cakes...take your pick!
Hello mango lovers!
It's that time of the year to celebrate the king of fruits: Mangoes. Yes, no doubt that magical fruit is the symbol of summer, and just mixes so well with everything. Sometimes, it's a cooling mango curry for us South Indians, and otherwise, it combines the two best things in the world since sliced bread: Mangoes and desserts.
So, we did a little hunting and looked through the internet and the ever-reliable TikTok, on what really makes a delicious mango dessert. And, we came across the Filipino Mango Float, that looked so good that it might just be hypnotise you at this point.
If you're looking for some recipes on how to really make this summer worth it, we took a few from TikTok and scoured through Cook With Dana's recipes (thank you Dana!) to pen it all down for you. Lo and behold, layered tiramisu hybrids, coconut-jelly versions, biscuit cakes, and over-the-top creamy fridge cakes that require no oven time and maximum self-control.
The formula is simple, but dangerously effective: Ripe mangoes, something creamy, something crunchy and time in the fridge. That’s it. And suddenly, you’ve got mango float.
Here’s a roundup of some of the most irresistible mango dessert variations making the rounds, including the Filipino mango float at the heart of it all.
Whew, getting hypnotised again. But here goes.
No baking, and no need to stress, just layers of cream, biscuits, and mangoes that soften together into something almost mousse-like.
A popular version shared across TikTok-style home cooking posts uses:
Ingredients:
3 large ripe mangoes, peeled and sliced
1 pack graham crackers (or similar biscuits)
1 to 1¼ cups condensed milk
2 cups heavy whipping cream
Pinch of salt
Method (simplified layering style):
Whip the cream until soft peaks form, then gently fold in condensed milk and a pinch of salt until smooth and fluffy.
In a dish, layer:
Graham crackers (slightly broken to fit)
Cream mixture
Mango slices
Repeat until you run out, finishing with mangoes and crushed biscuit crumbs on top. Chill for 2–3 hours (or longer if you want clean slices instead of creamy chaos).
And you get is a dessert that tastes like a cross between ice cream cake and mango cheesecake, without ever turning on the oven.
Dana’s version keeps the classic Filipino mango float base, but adds a fresh twist, her recipe turns to precise whipping, stiff peaks, chilled tools, and highlights a freeze-it option for a more ice-cream-cake texture, rather than just the traditional chilled set.
Instead of coffee and cocoa, everything turns fruity, creamy, and ultra-summery.
Ingredients:
3 mangoes
2 packets ladyfinger biscuits
2 cups mango juice (for soaking)
1½ cups whipping cream (or 2 packets Dream Whip + 1 cup cold milk)
½ can condensed milk (adjust to taste)
120g cream cheese
1 packet crème caramel mix
Vanilla
The idea here is texture layering: soft soaked biscuits, rich cream, and mango brightness cutting through everything. The cream cheese and crème caramel add a slightly richer, pudding-like depth, making it feel more like a hybrid dessert than a traditional tiramisu.
If mango float is creamy and soft, this one is all about contrast, chewy sago pearls, silky coconut milk, and juicy mango chunks.
Ingredients:
2/3 cup sago
6 champagne mangoes
2 cups coconut milk
½ cup sweetened condensed milk (adjust to taste)
2 cups coconut jelly
1 cup evaporated milk
Cook the sago until translucent and chewy, then rinse and cool. Mix coconut milk, evaporated milk, and condensed milk into a creamy base, then fold in mango chunks, sago, and coconut jelly.
And then, you end up with is a spoonable dessert that feels like a tropical drink turned into a bowl. It is a cool delight.
This one is messy in the best way possible.
Base:
2 cups digestive biscuits, crushed
1 tbsp brown sugar
¼ tsp cinnamon powder
75g melted butter
Mix and press into a dish for a firm base.
Cream filling:
1½ cups whipping cream (chilled)
½ cup condensed milk
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 ripe mangoes (chopped into chunks)
1 tbsp sugar
Pinch of salt
⅛ tsp vanilla
Mash mangoes lightly with sugar, lemon juice, and salt until chunky and jam-like.
Whip cream until soft peaks form, then fold in condensed milk, vanilla, and mango mixture.
Layer like this:
Biscuit base
Cream layer
Mango chunks
Repeat if your dish allows
Finish with biscuit crumbs on top
Chill overnight so everything sets into a sliceable, creamy cake. Or freeze it slightly for an ice-cream-cake texture that hits especially hard in hot weather.
Scroll through any dessert corner of TikTok or Instagram Reels and you can see the same pattern: mangoes are being turned into everything.
Creators and other home bakers are pushing the 'no bake, high reward' philosophy , desserts that look impressive but rely on pantry staples and ripe fruit rather than complicated pastry skills.
And mango float, especially, keeps resurfacing because it hits three viral triggers at once:
It’s visually layered (hello, aesthetic slices)
It uses minimal ingredients
It chills into something that feels like a cheat code for dessert
This takes the creamy, condensed-milk base of the float and turns it into a dense, velvety frozen treat that requires zero ice cream makers.
Ingredients:
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup condensed milk
1 cup pureed sweet mangoes (Alphonso or Sindhri work beautifully)
¼ tsp cardamom powder
A handful of chopped pistachios or almonds (for that signature crunch)
Method: Whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in the condensed milk, cardamom powder, and mango puree until fully incorporated and vibrant yellow. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds or a loaf pan, top with a generous sprinkle of chopped nuts, and freeze overnight. The result is a smooth, nutty-tropical sliceable ice cream.
If you’ve scrolled past those ultra-satisfying videos of desserts being sliced into perfect geometric cross-sections, you’ve seen this one. It feels highly technical but is secretly just clever layering.
Ingredients:
For the crepes: 1 cup flour, 2 eggs, 1¼ cups milk, 2 tbsp melted butter, 1 tbsp sugar (whisked and cooked into 3-4 thin crepes).
For the filling: 1 cup heavy whipping cream (whipped with 2 tbsp powdered sugar).
The fruit: 1 large ripe mango, cut into long, thick batons.
Method: Overlap 3 or 4 cooled crepes in a long, horizontal line on a sheet of plastic wrap. Spread a smooth layer of whipped cream across the entire surface, leaving a small border. Place the mango batons in a straight line down the center. Fold the top and bottom edges of the crepes inward over the cream, then roll it tightly from left to right into a thick log (like a burrito). Wrap it in film and chill for 2 hours before slicing into gorgeous, cream-filled rounds.
The ingredients are easy to find here, especially in supermarkets like Carrefour, Lulu, Spinneys, Waitrose, and even neighborhood groceries:
Mangoes: You’ll commonly get Indian, Pakistani, Thai, and Philippine varieties (Philippine “Carabao” or “Champagne mangoes” are ideal for mango float because they’re extra sweet and less fibrous).
Cream and condensed milk: Standard pantry staples everywhere in the UAE.
Biscuits (Graham, digestive, ladyfingers): Easily available in baking aisles. If graham crackers are missing, digestive biscuits work perfectly as a substitute.
Coconut milk, sago, jelly: Found in most larger supermarkets and Asian stores across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.