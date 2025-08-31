Pakistan’s banana boom: Record harvest outpaces mangoes in profitability

Dubai: Pakistan’s banana harvest has reached an all-time high, more than doubling in the last 15 years to touch 317,000 tonnes in 2024-25, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association, described the surge as evidence of strong export potential. He noted, however, that Pakistan’s global share remains minimal — only $27.4 million in banana exports compared to a $14 billion international market. He called for a full value-chain model including modern cultivation, packaging, processing, and distribution to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance quality.

Official data shows that banana production stood at just 139,000 tonnes in 2010-11. The most remarkable leap came in 2021-22, when output surged by over 50% in a single year — from 142,000 tonnes to 216,000 tonnes. Since then, production has continued to climb, hitting 292,000 tonnes in 2022-23, 311,000 tonnes in 2023-24, and a provisional record of 317,000 tonnes this season, reported Associate Press of Pakistan.

Bananas are proving to be more profitable than mangoes, Pakistan’s traditional fruit king. According to Sindh-based producer and exporter Junaid Haider Shah, farmers’ per-acre income from bananas has skyrocketed from Rs150,000—200,000 just seven years ago to nearly Rs500,000 today, thanks to high-yield, fungus-resistant varieties with longer shelf life.

Other regions include Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but Sindh’s climate and soil conditions give it a natural edge. The rise of corporate farms and adoption of new tissue-culture and disease-resistant varieties have further boosted yields.

