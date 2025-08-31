GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
Pakistan’s banana boom: Record harvest outpaces mangoes in profitability

Production hits 317,000 tonnes in 2024-25 as farmers shift to high-yield varieties

Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
Pakistan's banana harvest records doubles increasing profit margins for farmers.
Dubai: Pakistan’s banana harvest has reached an all-time high, more than doubling in the last 15 years to touch 317,000 tonnes in 2024-25, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The milestone reflects a dramatic shift in fruit farming, as growers increasingly turn away from traditional crops like mangoes in favour of bananas, which offer higher returns and consistent demand.

Banana production

Official data shows that banana production stood at just 139,000 tonnes in 2010-11. The most remarkable leap came in 2021-22, when output surged by over 50% in a single year — from 142,000 tonnes to 216,000 tonnes. Since then, production has continued to climb, hitting 292,000 tonnes in 2022-23, 311,000 tonnes in 2023-24, and a provisional record of 317,000 tonnes this season, reported Associate Press of Pakistan.

Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association, described the surge as evidence of strong export potential. He noted, however, that Pakistan’s global share remains minimal — only $27.4 million in banana exports compared to a $14 billion international market. He called for a full value-chain model including modern cultivation, packaging, processing, and distribution to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance quality.

Banana vs mango: The profit shift

Bananas are proving to be more profitable than mangoes, Pakistan’s traditional fruit king. According to Sindh-based producer and exporter Junaid Haider Shah, farmers’ per-acre income from bananas has skyrocketed from Rs150,000—200,000 just seven years ago to nearly Rs500,000 today, thanks to high-yield, fungus-resistant varieties with longer shelf life.

In contrast, mango farming is increasingly challenged by climate change, pests, short harvest windows, and high post-harvest losses, making it less reliable.

Bananas also enjoy year-round demand, easier handling, and quicker market turnover compared to mangoes, which are highly seasonal and perishable. For farmers, this translates into steady cash flow and lower risk.

Banana cultivation

Banana is now Pakistan’s fastest-growing fruit crop, with Sindh dominating production accounting for nearly 93% of cultivation area and 83% of national output.

Other regions include Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but Sindh’s climate and soil conditions give it a natural edge. The rise of corporate farms and adoption of new tissue-culture and disease-resistant varieties have further boosted yields.

Quality issue

Despite this growth, experts stress that Pakistan must improve quality standards and adopt modern farming and packaging techniques to tap international demand, particularly in the Middle East and Central Asia.

