Charity donation helps Ajman inmates clear debts and rebuild their lives
Ajman: Ajman Police has received a financial contribution of Dh792,500 from the International Charity Organisation (ICO) to help secure the release of a number of inmates at the emirate’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution, offering them an opportunity to overcome financial hardships and start a new chapter in their lives.
The support forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen social solidarity and provide assistance to inmates facing financial challenges, while helping them reintegrate positively into society.
Colonel Mohammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institution in Ajman, expressed his appreciation to the International Charity Organisation for its continued humanitarian support and community-focused initiatives.
He said the contribution reflects the values of social responsibility and highlights the important role charitable institutions play in promoting social cohesion and extending support to vulnerable groups.
Al Ghafli noted that the donation would help ease the burdens of several inmates and enable them to move beyond difficult circumstances, giving them a fresh start after their release.
He added that the initiative supports the institution’s strategy of providing comprehensive rehabilitative care for inmates, while enhancing opportunities for their successful reintegration into society.
Dr Khalid Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, said charitable work extends beyond providing financial assistance and includes helping people overcome crises and supporting them and their families during challenging times.
He said such efforts are inspired by the teachings of Islam and reflect the vision of the UAE leadership, which has made charitable and humanitarian work an integral part of the country’s social fabric.
Dr Al Khaja also stressed the organisation’s commitment to safeguarding the privacy and dignity of beneficiaries across all humanitarian initiatives, ensuring that support is delivered with respect and compassion.