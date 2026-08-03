Gulf Medical University’s College of Dentistry sets new clinical benchmark

This facility now sits within Gulf Medical University's integrated network of clinical skills and simulation centres, inaugurated in 2026 as the largest of its kind in the region, bringing six connected training facilities together on in the Ajman campus, including a dedicated Dental Simulation Centre and the multidisciplinary Thumbay Institute of Clinical Simulation, where students train in a virtually created hospital environment that is deliberately error-forgiving. The philosophy is simple and clinically sound: mistakes are made and corrected on simulators, so that patients only ever meet competent hands.