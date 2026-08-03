Gulf Medical University’s College of Dentistry sets new clinical benchmark

The UAE's first ADC-accredited dental program expands clinical excellence
Ajman: Gulf Medical University's College of Dentistry has built something few institutions in the region can claim. One hundred and twenty clinical dental chairs operate inside Thumbay Dental Hospital, the university's own accredited teaching hospital in Ajman, forming the backbone of a program designed entirely around clinical mastery.
Chair capacity is the quiet bottleneck of dental education worldwide. It determines how quickly students move from simulation to supervised treatment, and how deep their case experience runs by graduation. At GMU, the scale of the facility means students do not queue for clinical time. They progress through graded case complexity inside a functioning hospital, treating real patients under specialist supervision from the early stages of their training, in an environment most dental schools can only approximate.
That clinical depth begins long before a student ever touches a patient. The College operates a dedicated preclinical clinical skills laboratory where every student workstation is fitted with a phantom head supplied with running water and air, replicating the working conditions of a live dental chair with remarkable fidelity.
Second and third year students master their procedures here first, alongside the ergonomics, four-handed dentistry technique, appropriate lighting and full infection control protocols of real practice, so the move to patient clinics becomes a progression rather than a leap.
This facility now sits within Gulf Medical University's integrated network of clinical skills and simulation centres, inaugurated in 2026 as the largest of its kind in the region, bringing six connected training facilities together on in the Ajman campus, including a dedicated Dental Simulation Centre and the multidisciplinary Thumbay Institute of Clinical Simulation, where students train in a virtually created hospital environment that is deliberately error-forgiving. The philosophy is simple and clinically sound: mistakes are made and corrected on simulators, so that patients only ever meet competent hands.
The College's academic standing rests on credentials that carry weight well beyond the UAE. In January 2024, its Bachelor of Dental Surgery became the first undergraduate dental program in the country to earn accreditation from the Australian Dental Council, one of the most rigorous international benchmarks in dental education, a recognition that materially widens the licensure and postgraduate pathways available to graduates worldwide.
The BDS program also holds full accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Education, the foundation for licensure in the Emirates, while the clinical training and internship program at Thumbay Dental Hospital carries a five-year accreditation from the National Institute of Health Specialties, granted in March 2023. Taken together, these credentials make a GMU dental qualification genuinely portable, recognized for practice, licensure and specialization both regionally and internationally.
The academic model itself is engineered around clinical competence rather than classroom hours. The five-year BDS runs across fifteen semesters and two hundred credits on a competency-based framework aligned with UAE national standards and international best practice.
Students advance by demonstrating defined clinical competencies in diagnosis, treatment planning, restorative and surgical skills, and patient management, with assessment mapping directly to what a practicing dentist must actually be able to do. Digital dentistry runs through the curriculum from the outset, anchored by the College's Digital Dentistry Laboratory, established in 2023 and equipped with high-precision intraoral scanners, 3D printers and CAD/CAM design and manufacturing systems that carry students from digital diagnostics and treatment planning through to prosthetic fabrication.
The laboratory is supported by the College's partnerships with leading dental technology firms including exocad, Shofu and Alliedstar, which means graduates leave fluent in the tools of contemporary practice rather than legacy equipment.
What distinguishes the College further is the completeness of its clinical ladder. The five-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery forms the foundation, followed by a one-year structured internship at Thumbay Dental Hospital. Postgraduate education is offered through the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs in Periodontics, Endodontics, and Orthodontics, as well as dedicated Endodontic and Orthodontic Residency Programs.
The College also offers a Clinical Certificate in Dental Implantology, while the Diploma for Dental Assistant provides a focused clinical support qualification. The continuity is deliberate. A student can complete a degree, internship and specialisation within the same hospital, the same faculty ecosystem and the same patient population, a progression that compounds clinical judgment in a way fragmented pathways cannot.
Behind this infrastructure stands faculty depth spanning the full clinical spectrum, from oral and maxillofacial surgery to orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics and implantology, delivered by clinicians with active practice experience.
The College sits within the integrated academic health system of Gulf Medical University, an institution established in 1998 and today among the leading private medical and health sciences universities in the UAE, linking students to hospital networks, research infrastructure and a global alumni community. A dedicated Student Happiness Center supports academic, social and personal wellbeing, an operational recognition that demanding clinical programs require more than a strong curriculum.
The result is a college shaping dental professionals who are clinically confident, internationally credentialed and prepared for the profession as it exists today. Admissions are currently open across all programs with limited seats; details are available at gmu.ac.ae.