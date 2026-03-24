Civilian working for UAE Armed Forces killed in Bahrain

UAE Defense Ministry condemns Iranian attack in Bahrain
The UAE Ministry of Defence has mourned a Moroccan national working as a civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces who was killed during a routine mission in the Kingdom of Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack targeting the country.
The Ministry said the attack also resulted in injuries to five UAE Ministry of Defence personnel. It extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, praying for God’s mercy upon him, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.