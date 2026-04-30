New phases add 557 villas as demand rises for premium Dubai homes
Dubai: Mega developer Meraas has awarded Dh 2.4 billion in construction contracts for new phases of its flagship villa communities, The Acres and The Acres Estates, in Dubailand, as demand for larger homes continues to surge in the emirate.
The projects — part of Dubai Holding Real Estate — will deliver a total of 557 villas, ranging from three- to seven-bedroom homes. The move adds significantly to Dubai’s growing pipeline of premium residential developments, particularly in the villa segment.
The contracts have been split between United Engineering Construction (UNEC), which will handle The Acres development, while GCC Contracting will lead construction at The Acres Estates.
The Acres will feature 371 villas with three to five bedrooms, along with community infrastructure such as roads, utilities and shared amenities. The Acres Estates, positioned as a more exclusive offering, will include 186 larger homes with five to seven bedrooms.
Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the scale of the investment reflects strong market fundamentals. “This award reflects both the strength of demand for premium villa communities in Dubai and our continued investment in meeting that demand with quality and distinction,” he said.
He added that the developments are designed to combine “nature, connectivity and long-term value”, pointing to a broader shift in buyer preferences towards integrated, community-led living environments.
The Acres is planned as a nature-focused community centred around Halo Loop Park — a landscaped green space designed to anchor the development.
The Acres Estates builds on this concept with larger plots, more exclusive architectural designs and high-end features such as landscaped waterfront areas and swimmable lagoons — man-made water bodies designed for recreational use.
Contractors said the focus will be on maintaining quality and efficiency throughout delivery. “We are focused on efficient execution and maintaining the highest construction standards throughout the project lifecycle,” said Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC.
Bipin Chandran, CEO of GCC Contracting, described The Acres Estates as a “high-specification residential development”, adding that the company would deliver it with the “precision and technical expertise required for projects of this calibre”.
Located in Dubailand, the community offers connectivity through Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, with access to major leisure and sports destinations such as Global Village, Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club and Hamdan Sports Complex — factors that developers say enhance its long-term appeal for residents and investors alike.