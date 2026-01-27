Waterfront projects fuel Dh677 million sales at ACRES 2026 in Sharjah

Ajmal Makan highlights growing confidence in Sharjah real estate market
Sharjah: Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development recorded sales worth Dh677 million during its participation in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) 2026, underlining strong investor demand and growing confidence in waterfront developments across the emirate.
The exhibition, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, was held at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 21 to 24.
According to Ajmal Makank, the performance reflects sustained interest in its developments and a long-term strategy focused on delivering fully integrated residential communities. The company noted that investor interest was driven by the location, master planning and long-term investment potential of its projects, amid rising demand for waterfront living in Sharjah.
Commenting on the results, Sultan Al Shakrah, chairman of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development, said the sales achieved at ACRES 2026 demonstrate investor confidence in the company’s ability to deliver on its projects.
“These results validate our investment strategy and support our expansion plans aimed at developing sustainable projects that generate long-term value for residents and investors,” he said.
Al Shakrah added that the company’s delivery track record has helped build market confidence, pointing to the successful completion and handover of projects such as Sun Island and Blue Bay Walk. He said adherence to construction quality and timely delivery has been a key factor in sustaining buyer interest, with strong demand also seen for upcoming developments.
Ajmal Makan said its projects align with Sharjah’s vision for sustainable, community-oriented urban growth, with a focus on integrating green open spaces, landscaped areas and public parks to promote healthy living environments.
During ACRES 2026, the developer showcased several flagship projects, including Ajmal Makan City, a master-planned destination spanning more than 60 million square feet and comprising residential, commercial and tourism components, with an estimated investment value of Dh25 billion.
Other developments highlighted included Al Thuraya Island, a premium island-inspired project covering approximately five million square feet, including 1.3 million square feet of green spaces, as well as Blue Beach Residence and The View Island, which offer a mix of apartments, villas and town houses. The company said it remains committed to contributing to Sharjah’s urban development by delivering high-quality real estate projects that support long-term growth and sustainability.
