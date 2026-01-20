Sharjah property buyers get 50% discount on registration fees at ACRES 2026

Buyers at ACRES 2026 get 50% off registration fees on property deals
Dubai: Property buyers in Sharjah will receive a 50% reduction in real estate registration fees on transactions completed during the ACRES 2026 exhibition, which opens tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah.
The fee reduction, approved by the Sharjah Executive Council, applies to sale and purchase transactions concluded during the four-day exhibition and is intended to stimulate activity and support investor participation.
ACRES 2026, Sharjah’s flagship real estate exhibition, runs from January 21 to January 24 and is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and Leader Events Management, the exhibition records its highest participation level to date, with more than 120 exhibitors taking part.
More than 200 newly launched real estate projects will be showcased across residential, commercial, industrial and investment segments. The fully occupied 10,000-square-metre exhibition space includes villas, apartments, integrated communities and investment plots, with several projects debuting in the Sharjah market.
Organisers expect property transactions facilitated during the exhibition to exceed Dh5 billion, supported by strong buyer incentives, flexible payment plans and the registration fee discount.
ACRES 2026 will also mark the launch of Sharjah’s first escrow account system for real estate projects. Under the framework, buyer payments will be deposited into bank-managed escrow accounts and released to developers progressively as construction milestones are completed.
The system is designed to protect buyer funds, prevent diversion of payments and strengthen transparency and investor confidence in the emirate’s property market.
The exhibition features more than 30 free panel discussions, workshops and training sessions held in Arabic and English. Topics include market trends, investment frameworks, demand indicators and the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain in real estate.
The first edition of the ACRES Podcast will also be launched during the event, featuring discussions with real estate developers, investors and industry professionals.
ACRES 2026 opens against a backdrop of strong property market momentum in Sharjah. During the first nine months of 2025, the emirate recorded cash real estate transactions worth Dh44.3 billion, marking growth of more than 58%. Sales transactions exceeded 24,000 deals, supported by investors from more than 120 nationalities.
ACRES 2026 will be open to visitors from 10 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and from 3 pm to 9 pm on Friday.
