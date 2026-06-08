Dubai villa sells for Dh280m as demand for trophy homes soars

Located within one of the city’s most tightly held residential enclaves, the property was designed as a one-off residence rather than part of a larger villa collection, reflecting a broader shift in buyer preferences toward highly customised homes with distinctive architectural identities.

Dubai: A beachfront villa on Dubai’s exclusive Jumeirah Bay Island has changed hands for Dh280 million, in one of the most significant single-home transactions in the emirate, highlighting the growing appeal of ultra-prime properties among the world’s wealthiest buyers.

Mohammad Al Tayer, Deputy Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Development, said the sale reflects Dubai’s growing status as a destination where affluent buyers are increasingly choosing to live rather than simply invest. “The fact that it has closed at this level reflects what Dubai’s market has become: a destination where the world’s most discerning buyers come not just to invest, but to live at the highest possible standard,” he noted.

The property was also designed to cater to large gatherings while maintaining privacy for residents. A professional-grade catering kitchen can serve up to 50 guests, while underground facilities include dedicated staff quarters and climate-controlled parking for six vehicles.

The villa’s scale and amenities place it among Dubai’s most exclusive homes. Spread across four levels, it includes formal reception areas, a private office, guest accommodation, entertainment spaces, an infinity pool and a rooftop wellness retreat complete with a gym, spa, sauna and outdoor lounge overlooking the sea.

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