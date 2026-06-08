Dubai villa sells for Dh280m as demand for trophy homes soars

Record-setting deal underscores growing appetite among global wealthy buyers in Dubai
Dubai: A beachfront villa on Dubai’s exclusive Jumeirah Bay Island has changed hands for Dh280 million, in one of the most significant single-home transactions in the emirate, highlighting the growing appeal of ultra-prime properties among the world’s wealthiest buyers.
The sale of Villa Gaia, a six-bedroom waterfront mansion spanning nearly 22,000 square feet, comes as Dubai continues to attract high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury homes that offer privacy, exclusivity and long-term value rather than traditional investment assets.
Located within one of the city’s most tightly held residential enclaves, the property was designed as a one-off residence rather than part of a larger villa collection, reflecting a broader shift in buyer preferences toward highly customised homes with distinctive architectural identities.
Industry observers say the transaction is another sign that Dubai’s luxury real estate market remains resilient despite global economic uncertainty, with demand continuing to concentrate around rare waterfront assets in established locations.
Developed by Alta Real Estate Development and designed by VSHD Design, Villa Gaia occupies a prime plot overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The residence combines contemporary architecture with expansive living spaces, floor-to-ceiling glazing and natural materials including Silver Travertine and timber.
The villa’s scale and amenities place it among Dubai’s most exclusive homes. Spread across four levels, it includes formal reception areas, a private office, guest accommodation, entertainment spaces, an infinity pool and a rooftop wellness retreat complete with a gym, spa, sauna and outdoor lounge overlooking the sea.
The property was also designed to cater to large gatherings while maintaining privacy for residents. A professional-grade catering kitchen can serve up to 50 guests, while underground facilities include dedicated staff quarters and climate-controlled parking for six vehicles.
Mohammad Al Tayer, Deputy Managing Director of Alta Real Estate Development, said the sale reflects Dubai’s growing status as a destination where affluent buyers are increasingly choosing to live rather than simply invest. “The fact that it has closed at this level reflects what Dubai’s market has become: a destination where the world’s most discerning buyers come not just to invest, but to live at the highest possible standard,” he noted.
The transaction adds to a series of headline-grabbing luxury home sales recorded in Dubai over the past few years, particularly in waterfront communities such as Jumeirah Bay, Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Hills.
Analysts attribute the trend to a combination of factors, including the UAE’s investor-friendly policies, lifestyle appeal, tax advantages and the increasing number of international entrepreneurs, family offices and wealthy individuals relocating to the emirate.