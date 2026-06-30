Imtiaz expands its Dubai Islands portfolio with groundbreaking of Dh600m Sea Cliff Residence

Imtiaz Developments, the award-winning real estate developer with a portfolio exceeding Dh15 billion and more than 22 developments on Dubai Islands, has broken ground at Sea Cliff by Imtiaz, a premium waterfront residential development valued at Dh600 million, further strengthening its presence across one of Dubai's fastest-growing waterfront destinations.

The groundbreaking marks another significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to Dubai Islands, one of the emirate’s fastest-evolving waterfront destinations. Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, and members of the company's executive leadership team, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the landmark project.

“Our vision has always been to identify destinations with long-term potential before they become mainstream,” said Imtiaz. “Dubai Islands represents exactly that opportunity. We believed in its future from the very beginning and invested with conviction. Today, our growing portfolio reflects that confidence, and the groundbreaking of Sea Cliff Residence is another step in our long-term commitment to shaping this remarkable waterfront destination. We are proud to have delivered the first residential project on Dubai Islands and equally proud to continue contributing to its evolution through developments that continue to raise the benchmark for luxury waterfront living."

One of the leading developers on Dubai Islands

Sea Cliff Residence marks the company's newest prime luxury project on Dubai Islands, reinforcing its position as one of the earliest private developers to invest in the destination. Since entering the market at an early stage, Imtiaz has steadily expanded its presence in line with Dubai's long-term vision for sustainable waterfront communities under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

This milestone builds on a strong track record across Dubai Islands, including the successful handover of Beach Walk by Imtiaz, the first completed and handed-over residential development on the islands, and the record-breaking launch of RAW District by Imtiaz, which achieved a Dh2-billion sell-out on launch day, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the company's developments.

With one of the most extensive private development portfolios on Dubai Islands, Imtiaz Developments continues to play a leading role in shaping one of Dubai's most anticipated waterfront destinations through timely delivery, thoughtful design and long-term investment.

Sea Cliff Residence by Imtiaz

The project offers a vibrant waterfront community on Dubai Islands, featuring a curated collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, along with exclusive four-bedroom duplex homes. Designed for refined coastal living, the development combines contemporary architecture with spacious layouts and elegant interiors.

Scheduled for handover in the first quarter of 2028, Sea Cliff features interiors curated with world-renowned brands including Hermès, Villeroy & Boch and Miele, bringing together exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials and timeless design.

Renowned for its signature lifestyle amenities, Imtiaz Developments brings the same elevated approach to Sea Cliff. Residents will have access to a curated collection of leisure and wellness spaces, including an infinity swimming pool, open-to-sky garden seating, outdoor cinema, pavilion clubhouse, outdoor gym and yoga zone, creating a lifestyle centred around wellness, leisure and community.

As Dubai Islands continues to evolve into a world-class residential, hospitality, and leisure hub, Imtiaz Developments remains at the forefront of its transformation, setting new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and timely delivery while helping define the future of luxury waterfront living in Dubai.