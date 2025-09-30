Dubai Holding, Brookfield launch Solaya beachfront homes in Jumeirah 1

The new project, developed under the Meraas brand of Dubai Holding Real Estate, spans nine buildings across 40 acres. It marks the latest collaboration between Dubai Holding and Brookfield, who have previously partnered on several of Dubai’s retail and lifestyle destinations.

Situated in Jumeirah 1, Solaya provides both seclusion and connectivity. Residents will be close to J1 Beach and within easy reach of Downtown Dubai, combining private luxury with access to the city’s cultural and lifestyle hubs.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.