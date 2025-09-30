GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Holding, Brookfield launch Solaya beachfront homes in Jumeirah 1

New Meraas project by Dubai Holding spans nine buildings over 40 acres

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Dubai Holding Investments, in partnership with Brookfield Properties, has launched Solaya, a new residential development offering 234 exclusive beachfront homes in Dubai’s Jumeirah 1 neighbourhood.

Dubai Holding Investments is the investment arm of Dubai Holding, a UAE-owned global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries.

The new project, developed under the Meraas brand of Dubai Holding Real Estate, spans nine buildings across 40 acres. It marks the latest collaboration between Dubai Holding and Brookfield, who have previously partnered on several of Dubai’s retail and lifestyle destinations.

Features of Solaya

  • Solaya offers a mix of two- to five-bedroom residences, penthouses with private pools and terraces, 18 garden houses with courtyards, and duplexes designed for outdoor living.

  • Created by Foster + Partners with interiors by 1508 London, the homes feature open layouts, high ceilings, and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline.

  • Amenities include a spa, fitness centre, private cinema, dining and meeting spaces, and an exclusive residents’ lounge.

‘Global partnerships’

Omar Karim, CEO of Dubai Holding Investments, said Solaya reflects the company’s strategy of building global partnerships that deliver long-term value and strengthen Dubai’s position as a world-class hub.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, added that the development responds to growing demand for wellness-focused, nature-connected living spaces.

Rob Devereux, CEO of Brookfield Properties, described Solaya as a “rare opportunity” for beachfront living in the heart of Dubai.

Location advantage

Situated in Jumeirah 1, Solaya provides both seclusion and connectivity. Residents will be close to J1 Beach and within easy reach of Downtown Dubai, combining private luxury with access to the city’s cultural and lifestyle hubs.

Dubai property

