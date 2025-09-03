Nakheel Mall is now called 'Palm Jumeirah Mall': Dubai Holding Asset Management confirms

Sprawling destination in Dubai's posh area houses major fashion, food, & luxury brands
Dubai: Shopaholics, take note! Dubai’s Nakheel Mall has been rebranded as Palm Jumeirah Mall.
The name change was confirmed by Dubai Holding Asset Management’s (DHAM) portfolio of malls and destinations.
Alongside the rebrand, a redeveloped section of the mall also opened today, featuring a mix of international and local fashion labels, new dining outlets, homeware stores, and lifestyle offerings.
Among the new line-up are Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, Patrizia Pepe, Luisa Spagnoli, Le Petit Bateau, Sandro, Maje, Lululemon, The Giving Movement, 12 Storeez, Lime, Furla, Silvian Heach, Pablosky, Jacadi, and Swarovski.
Since its debut in 2019, the mall has welcomed millions of visitors annually and remains one of Dubai’s most vibrant retail and lifestyle destinations.
Dubai has long positioned itself as a global shopping hub, drawing millions of visitors each year with its vast malls, luxury boutiques, and homegrown brands. From mega destinations like The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates to newer lifestyle spaces, the city blends retail with dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences, making it more than just a shopping stop—it’s a cornerstone of Dubai’s tourism and identity as a world-class destination.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox