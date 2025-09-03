GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Nakheel Mall is now called 'Palm Jumeirah Mall': Dubai Holding Asset Management confirms

Sprawling destination in Dubai's posh area houses major fashion, food, & luxury brands

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
1 MIN READ
Nakheel Mall will now be known as Palm Jumeirah Mall
Nakheel Mall will now be known as Palm Jumeirah Mall
Supplied

Dubai: Shopaholics, take note! Dubai’s Nakheel Mall has been rebranded as Palm Jumeirah Mall.

The name change was confirmed by Dubai Holding Asset Management’s (DHAM) portfolio of malls and destinations.

Alongside the rebrand, a redeveloped section of the mall also opened today, featuring a mix of international and local fashion labels, new dining outlets, homeware stores, and lifestyle offerings.

Among the new line-up are Paul Smith, Boss, Lacoste, Polo Ralph Lauren, Patrizia Pepe, Luisa Spagnoli, Le Petit Bateau, Sandro, Maje, Lululemon, The Giving Movement, 12 Storeez, Lime, Furla, Silvian Heach, Pablosky, Jacadi, and Swarovski.

Since its debut in 2019, the mall has welcomed millions of visitors annually and remains one of Dubai’s most vibrant retail and lifestyle destinations.

Dubai has long positioned itself as a global shopping hub, drawing millions of visitors each year with its vast malls, luxury boutiques, and homegrown brands. From mega destinations like The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates to newer lifestyle spaces, the city blends retail with dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences, making it more than just a shopping stop—it’s a cornerstone of Dubai’s tourism and identity as a world-class destination.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Shopping Malls

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palm Jumeirah villa sells for record Dh161 million

Palm Jumeirah villa sells for record Dh161 million

2m read
Nakheel Mall hosts an immersive Smurfs pop-up in Dubai

Nakheel Mall hosts an immersive Smurfs pop-up in Dubai

1m read
A picture shows beachfront villas in the Palm Jumeirah in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on July 8, 2025.

More Dubai homes to hit market as prices cool slightly

2m read
Dubai Residential REIT has more than 35,000 homes across multiple communities in Dubai, which includes many at the Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai Residential REIT to reward shareholders Dh550m

1m read