Dubai's most expensive table? Spend Dh200,000 to welcome New Year 2026

Citywide venues roll out high-end experiences, with some restaurants already fully booked
Dubai: Dubai’s luxury hospitality sector is gearing up for one of its busiest nights of the year, with premium venues unveiling high-end packages for New Year’s Eve, including a Dh200,000 VIP table at Atlantis, The Palm.
Atlantis announced that Maroon 5 will headline its 2026 New Year’s Eve gala dinner on 31 December, marking one of the most high-profile performances in Dubai's holiday calendar.
The resort revealed that seating options span a wide range: premium seats start at Dh6,500 for adults and Dh4,500 for children, with free entry for children under 3. “Royal Circle” seats offering closer views of the stage begin at Dh8,500 for adults, according to Emarat Al Youm.
For guests seeking a more exclusive experience, the resort is offering its Sky Suite at Dh200,000 for 10 guests, with the option to add extra guests at Dh20,000 per person. The package includes a private area, personalised service and a luxury dining experience designed for high-net-worth attendees.
A Golden Circle package, priced from Dh12,500 per person, offers front-row seating and elevated hospitality.
Younger guests will be entertained in a dedicated “Legends” tent, transformed into a children’s festival zone with inflatable structures, outdoor cinema, game stalls and craft workshops.
Across Dubai, luxury and mid-range restaurants have begun accepting early reservations for New Year’s Eve, and some venues have already reached full capacity, despite the holiday being more than three weeks away.
A survey conducted by Emarat Al Youm across 20 hotel restaurants found offerings priced from Dh175 to Dh14,000, with premium locations such as Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina commanding the highest rates, particularly for tables with views of Burj Khalifa or waterfront fireworks.
One luxury hotel on Palm Jumeirah launched a Dh14,000 New Year’s Eve package for adults, with Dh8,500 rates for children under 13. Another beachfront venue priced its curated menu between Dh6,000 and Dh12,500 per person.
A separate high-end hotel introduced a Dh35,000 minimum-spend table for private groups of up to 12 people, while mid-range restaurants across Tecom, Barsha and Media City offered dinner buffets ranging from Dh175 to Dh550.
Despite weeks remaining before New Year’s Eve, two luxury hotel restaurants have already closed bookings due to full occupancy. Another Jumeirah Beach property has reserved all nine of its restaurants exclusively for in-house guests.
Prices vary widely depending on table location, with outdoor seating and terrace access commanding higher premiums. Several hotels have also bundled dining packages with two-night or longer stays.
Early-bird discounts were offered by select venues until mid-December, though availability remains tight for the most sought-after views.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox