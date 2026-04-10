Offer includes up to Dh1,000 cashback, loan relief and exclusive banking perks
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has launched a new package of benefits for UAE frontline heroes, offering cashback rewards, loan relief and preferential banking rates.
The limited-time offer, valid until April 30, 2026, is designed to support essential workers with everyday expenses and financial flexibility.
Under the package, frontline heroes can receive 100 per cent cashback of up to Dh1,000 on utility bills and fuel purchases made using ADCB credit cards.
In addition, customers can get 10 per cent cashback on grocery spending, also capped at Dh1,000.
The bank is also offering exclusive priority service at its branches and contact centre.
The package also includes preferential rates across key lending products, with personal loans starting from 3.99 per cent per annum, auto loans from 1.49 per cent flat per annum and mortgages from 3.99 per cent per annum.
New personal loan customers will benefit from a six-month grace period.
Existing customers can opt for up to three instalment deferments on personal loans without any fees. Those with car loans or mortgages can defer up to two instalments, also without charges.
ADCB will also automatically waive credit card interest charges on retail outstanding balances for April 2026.
Additional benefits include a salary overdraft of up to twice the customer’s salary with no processing fees, and three months of Takaful cover worth Dh500,000 upon salary transfer.