ADCB approves Dh6.1 billion rights issue to fund growth plans

The planned issue will increase ADCB’s capital from Dh7.32 billion to Dh7.91 billion by offering up to 592.2 million new shares. Shares will be priced at Dh10.3 each, including a nominal value of Dh1.00 and a share premium of Dh9.3. The pricing represents a 30% discount to ADCB’s closing price on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange as of September 4, 2025.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) will raise up to Dh6.1 billion through a rights issue, after its Board of Directors approved the capital increase to support expansion and strengthen the lender’s balance sheet.

A General Assembly meeting to approve the issue is scheduled for October 13, 2025. The full timetable, including subscription dates, will be disclosed after regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

The bank reiterated its dividend guidance of Dh25 billion in payouts over the next five years, a 50% increase compared to the previous period.

ADCB said the move will provide capacity for asset growth while keeping ahead of new capital requirements. The bank aims to double net profit to Dh20 billion within five years, with a targeted annual return on equity above 15%.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.