Philippine Consulate in Dubai to conduct life-saving skills training to strengthen community preparedness

The initiative is in observance of the Philippines' National Disaster Resilience Month and forms part of the consulate's Pasiklab Pinoy campaign, which celebrates Filipino excellence while encouraging preparedness and stronger community ties.

In collaboration with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai and Hayat Institute, the consulate will hold the first session of "Agap: Dubai Heart Safe City Certification" on July 10 at 1.30pm at the MWO in Al Twar 4, Dubai.

Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is stepping up efforts to promote emergency preparedness among overseas Filipinos through a new life-saving skills training programme that will equip community members with practical knowledge to respond during medical emergencies.

Moreover, it has emphasised that disaster resilience begins with individuals who have the confidence and skills to respond effectively during emergencies.

"It reflects a deeply rooted Filipino culture of care, where resilience is expressed through practical service, compassion, and the willingness to protect one another in moments of need," said the consulate.

In a Facebook post, the consulate has noted that the programme takes its name from the Filipino word "Agap," inspired by the concept of maagap, which means being alert, proactive, and ready to act before a situation worsens.

Those who complete the programme will also have the opportunity to earn certification under Dubai's Heart Safe City framework, providing them with recognised emergency response credentials while contributing to safer communities across the emirate.

According to the consulate, these are "essential life-saving skills" that can make a critical difference during emergencies at home, in workplaces, and in public spaces while waiting for professional medical responders to arrive.

Participants will receive hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), and the ASEFNI "Save Me" application, which supports emergency response efforts.

"The public is warmly invited to participate in this timely and meaningful initiative, which affirms the Filipino community’s shared commitment to preparedness, mutual care, and resilience," stated the consulate.

Meanwhile, the consulate has bared that the Agap programme will continue throughout July, with a series of training sessions for members of the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.