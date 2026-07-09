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Philippine Consulate in Dubai to conduct life-saving skills training to strengthen community preparedness

Initiative encourages community to be ready to respond to medical emergencies, disasters

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The training offers participants the opportunity to upskill and earn a certification under the Dubai Heart Safe City framework
The training offers participants the opportunity to upskill and earn a certification under the Dubai Heart Safe City framework
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Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is stepping up efforts to promote emergency preparedness among overseas Filipinos through a new life-saving skills training programme that will equip community members with practical knowledge to respond during medical emergencies.

In collaboration with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Dubai and Hayat Institute, the consulate will hold the first session of "Agap: Dubai Heart Safe City Certification" on July 10 at 1.30pm at the MWO in Al Twar 4, Dubai.

The initiative is in observance of the Philippines' National Disaster Resilience Month and forms part of the consulate's Pasiklab Pinoy campaign, which celebrates Filipino excellence while encouraging preparedness and stronger community ties.

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Culture of readiness

In a Facebook post, the consulate has noted that the programme takes its name from the Filipino word "Agap," inspired by the concept of maagap, which means being alert, proactive, and ready to act before a situation worsens.

"It reflects a deeply rooted Filipino culture of care, where resilience is expressed through practical service, compassion, and the willingness to protect one another in moments of need," said the consulate.

Moreover, it has emphasised that disaster resilience begins with individuals who have the confidence and skills to respond effectively during emergencies.

Practical life-saving skills

Participants will receive hands-on training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the proper use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), and the ASEFNI "Save Me" application, which supports emergency response efforts.

According to the consulate, these are "essential life-saving skills" that can make a critical difference during emergencies at home, in workplaces, and in public spaces while waiting for professional medical responders to arrive.

Those who complete the programme will also have the opportunity to earn certification under Dubai's Heart Safe City framework, providing them with recognised emergency response credentials while contributing to safer communities across the emirate.

More sessions planned

Meanwhile, the consulate has bared that the Agap programme will continue throughout July, with a series of training sessions for members of the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

"The public is warmly invited to participate in this timely and meaningful initiative, which affirms the Filipino community’s shared commitment to preparedness, mutual care, and resilience," stated the consulate.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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