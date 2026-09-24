The proposed fight comes after Pacquiao was expected to face Floyd Mayweather Jr in a rematch of their 2015 blockbuster. Those talks ultimately failed, with the planned event at The Sphere in Las Vegas falling through.

Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, has confirmed in a recent interview with BoxNation that negotiations for the long-awaited British fight are almost complete. The bout is expected to take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with December 11 currently being discussed, although December 18 remains another possible date.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.