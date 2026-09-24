Pacquiao–Stevenson bout eyed as double main event on Joshua–Fury card
Dubai: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is reportedly 99 per cent done, with only the official announcement standing between the two heavyweight stars and their long-awaited showdown.
Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, has confirmed in a recent interview with BoxNation that negotiations for the long-awaited British fight are almost complete. The bout is expected to take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with December 11 currently being discussed, although December 18 remains another possible date.
While Joshua-Fury moves closer to confirmation, Netflix is also pushing to keep Manny Pacquiao vs Shakur Stevenson as a “double main event” on the same card, according to BoxingScene.
However, agreements have yet to be delivered to either Stevenson or Pacquiao. Pacquiao's adviser Jas Mathur said the Filipino’s payout remains under negotiation.
The 47-year-old Pacquiao has not fought since July 2025, when he drew with then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Stevenson, 29, is unbeaten at 25-0 and defeated Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision earlier this year.
The proposed fight comes after Pacquiao was expected to face Floyd Mayweather Jr in a rematch of their 2015 blockbuster. Those talks ultimately failed, with the planned event at The Sphere in Las Vegas falling through.
Pacquiao still intends to pursue a Mayweather rematch in 2027.
Meanwhile, Joshua and Fury could finally settle one of boxing’s biggest unanswered questions if the official announcement arrives as expected.
The Cardiff event would mark a major move for the heavyweight rivalry after years of failed negotiations.