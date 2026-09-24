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Manny Pacquiao rumoured to fight on Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua undercard

Pacquiao–Stevenson bout eyed as double main event on Joshua–Fury card

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Tyson Fury, Manny Pacquiao and Anthony Joshua collage
Tyson Fury, Manny Pacquiao and Anthony Joshua collage

Dubai: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury is reportedly 99 per cent done, with only the official announcement standing between the two heavyweight stars and their long-awaited showdown.

Frank Warren, who promotes Fury, has confirmed in a recent interview with BoxNation that negotiations for the long-awaited British fight are almost complete. The bout is expected to take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with December 11 currently being discussed, although December 18 remains another possible date.

While Joshua-Fury moves closer to confirmation, Netflix is also pushing to keep Manny Pacquiao vs Shakur Stevenson as a “double main event” on the same card, according to BoxingScene.

However, agreements have yet to be delivered to either Stevenson or Pacquiao. Pacquiao's adviser Jas Mathur said the Filipino’s payout remains under negotiation.

The 47-year-old Pacquiao has not fought since July 2025, when he drew with then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Stevenson, 29, is unbeaten at 25-0 and defeated Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision earlier this year.

The proposed fight comes after Pacquiao was expected to face Floyd Mayweather Jr in a rematch of their 2015 blockbuster. Those talks ultimately failed, with the planned event at The Sphere in Las Vegas falling through.

Pacquiao still intends to pursue a Mayweather rematch in 2027.

Meanwhile, Joshua and Fury could finally settle one of boxing’s biggest unanswered questions if the official announcement arrives as expected.

The Cardiff event would mark a major move for the heavyweight rivalry after years of failed negotiations.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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