Engineering hubs, crew housing and training centres are part of Emirates’ Dubai South push
Dubai: As Emirates moves closer to its long-term shift to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), the airline has been steadily building the infrastructure needed to support what could become one of the world’s biggest aviation hubs.
Over the past year, the Dubai carrier has announced billions of dollars worth of projects tied to Dubai South, aviation engineering, crew accommodation, manufacturing and training as it prepares for future expansion around DWC.
The latest announcement came this week, when Emirates broke ground on a new $5.1 billion engineering complex at Dubai South — a facility set to become one of the world’s largest aviation maintenance hubs.
The investment is part of a wider strategy that includes new crew housing for 12,000 employees, engine maintenance facilities, pilot training centres and aerospace manufacturing partnerships.
The scale of the investments also reflects how Emirates is preparing for an eventual move from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to DWC.
In 2024, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told Gulf News the airline planned to transition operations to Al Maktoum International “in one go” rather than through a phased approach.
The expansion drive comes as Emirates reported record financial results for 2025-26.
The Emirates Group posted Dh24.4 billion profit before tax, Dh150.5 billion revenue, and Dh59.6 billion in cash assets. During the financial year, the Group invested Dh17.9 billion in aircraft, facilities, infrastructure and technology.
Sheikh Ahmed said the airline’s strong cash reserves would allow it to continue investing in “new facilities and equipment” despite wider geopolitical disruptions.
$5.1 billion engineering mega-facility
Emirates this week confirmed construction had started on a new engineering complex at Dubai South, which it says will become the world’s most advanced aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility.
The site will span 1.1 million square metres and include the world’s only hangar complex capable of servicing 28 wide-body aircraft simultaneously.
Other features include:
The world’s largest free-span aircraft hangar
The world’s biggest dedicated landing gear workshop
77,000 square metres of repair workshops
380,000 square metres of storage and logistics space
Two aircraft paint hangars
The project is expected to be completed by 2030 and will initially support heavy maintenance operations currently handled at DXB.
Sheikh Ahmed said the project was “a strategic step forward in Dubai’s future-focused aviation ambitions.”
New cabin crew village for 12,000 employees
In January, Emirates signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park to develop a new purpose-built Cabin Crew Village.
The multi-billion-dirham residential development will house up to 12,000 cabin crew members and is strategically located between DXB and DWC.
The project will include:
20 residential towers
One, two and three-bedroom apartments
Restaurants and retail outlets
Fitness facilities and clinics
Walking trails and green spaces
Resort-style pools and parks
Groundbreaking is expected in the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase due for completion in 2029.
Emirates said the project supports its “transition plans to Al Maktoum International”.
Emirates is also investing heavily in aircraft engine maintenance infrastructure as part of the expansion of its Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC).
In May, the airline signed an agreement with GE Aerospace to develop advanced repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines used on Emirates’ Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s.
The agreement supports Emirates’ $300 million investment into the EEMC expansion.
Separately, Emirates also signed an MoU with Rolls-Royce at the Dubai Airshow 2025 to begin carrying out maintenance, repair and overhaul work on Trent 900 engines powering its A380 fleet from 2027.
Emirates has also begun building aerospace manufacturing capabilities near its Dubai operations.
At the Dubai Airshow 2025, the airline signed an agreement with Safran to establish a seat manufacturing and assembly facility in Dubai.
The planned 20,000–25,000-square-metre site will initially focus on Business and Economy Class seats for Emirates’ retrofit programme, before potentially expanding further.
Emirates and Safran aim to complete the facility by the fourth quarter of 2027.
In September 2025, Emirates opened a new $135 million flight crew training centre in Dubai.
The facility includes:
Six full-flight simulator bays
Training capacity for Airbus A350 and Boeing 777X pilots
45,000 additional annual training hours
54% expansion in yearly pilot training capacity
The centre is part of Emirates’ broader effort to scale up operations as its future fleet expands.
Emirates also launched the Emirates Centre of Hospitality Excellence in October 2025; a new training facility focused on cabin crew service and hospitality standards.
The $8 million centre includes:
Training restaurants and lounges
Tech-enabled classrooms
Fine dining and wine training programmes
Hospitality coaching facilities for nearly 25,000 cabin crew
Outside aviation engineering, Emirates Flight Catering is also expanding its support infrastructure.
In July 2025, its laundry subsidiary Linencraft broke ground on a new Dh160 million facility at Dubai Investments Park.
The expansion is expected to:
Increase operational capacity by over 50 per cent
Add 150 tonnes of daily laundry processing capacity
Create 400 jobs
The company said the move was aimed at meeting growing demand from Dubai’s hospitality and aviation sectors.
Emirates SkyCargo is also exploring future logistics technologies tied to its dual-airport operations model.
At the 2025 Dubai Airshow, Emirates SkyCargo signed an MoU with LODD Autonomous to explore drone-powered cargo delivery using autonomous aircraft developed in the UAE.
The partnership will study how unmanned cargo aircraft could support operations across Emirates’ future airport ecosystem.
While timelines around Emirates’ eventual move to DWC may continue to evolve amid wider regional and global aviation shifts, the scale of investments already underway across Dubai South points to the airline’s long-term direction.
For now, Emirates is steadily building the ecosystem it will need for its next phase of growth at Al Maktoum International Airport.